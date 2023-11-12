Logan Paul reveals Prime’s staggering revenue so far in 2023

YouTuber, boxer, and WWE superstar Logan Paul has revealed the impressive sales figures that Prime Hydration has pulled so far this year.

Once rivals, Logan Paul and KSI put their beef to one side and partnered up to release Prime Hydration in early 2022, where ever since bottles of their beverage have been flying off shelves at a rapid pace.

The two YouTube stars have proved themselves to the masters at marketing, pushing them past the huge milestone of selling 1 billion bottles. Now, co-founder Logan Paul has revealed the company’s staggering revenue so far in 2023.

Article continues after ad

Logan Paul reveals Prime’s huge revenue in 2023

Appearing on Fox Business, Logan divulged and revealed the impressive sales numbers that Prime Hydration has pulled so far in 2023. “Do you know what we did this year in internal revenue? $1.2 billion,” he said. “I have to say I’m proud of it.”

Article continues after ad

While admitting that he’s tooting his own horn, it’s fair to say Logan is shocked by what Prime has accomplished so far, becoming the fastest-growing hydration beverage in history.

“I’m going to be arrogant for a second and say that’s insane,” said the Prime co-founder. “Two YouTubers founded a hydration company and did $1.2 billion in revenue in their second year. We’re the fastest-growing hydration beverage in history.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He added: “I don’t know how we got here. The marketing is great, the products are great, we have great distributors. Very blessed.”

Furthermore, in a November 12 post on X (formerly Twitter), ‘The Maverick’ claimed that 31 bottles of Prime are consumed every second. “31 bottles of PRIME are drank every second,” he wrote.

Article continues after ad

On its journey as the fastest-growing beverage in history, Prime has partnered up with some of the biggest names in sports, signing deals to become the official hydration partner of the UFC, and several football clubs such as FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich, and Arsenal.

Article continues after ad

More recently, Prime attracted huge attention with the Golden Prime contest, where fans have a shot at taking home a 24-carat gold Prime bottle worth a staggering $500,000. There’s simply just no telling what could be in store for Prime next.