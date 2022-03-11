How many TikTok users are there?

Short-form video app TikTok is garnering a number of new users every day as one of the most popular social media platforms out there right now. But how many users does the app actually have?

TikTok was launched back in 2017, and a year later in 2018 it merged with video app Musical.ly, which already had a reasonable degree of popularity.

Since then, the app has grown massively, with the maximum video size expanding from 15 seconds to now as long as 10 minutes, and the focus on dance content shifting to a much broader range of categories and styles on the app.

The past year has seen countless popular celebrities make their own accounts on the app, along with many others who want to stay up to date with the latest viral trends and topics that stem from the site. But how many users does TikTok now have?

How many people are there on TikTok?

According to BusinessOfApps, TikTok had 1.2 billion monthly active users in Q4 2021, and by the end of 2022 this number is expected to grow to 1.5 billion.

In 2017, the app reportedly had only 65 million annual users, which is a testament to just how huge TikTok has become in a relatively short space of time.

The app has now also been downloaded over three billion times, and it generated an estimated $4.6 billion in revenue in 2021.

TikTok’s growth looks set to continue in a big way throughout 2022, and there’s no doubt that as the app continues to have an even bigger impact on social media, even more people will want to sign up and see what the fuss is all about.

And with so many popular influencers building platforms and launching careers thanks to TikTok, it makes it an even more appealing option for people looking to get a following.