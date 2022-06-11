How to set screen time limits & breaks on TikTok

There’s so much content to see on TikTok that you could find yourself scrolling for hours, but thankfully TikTok has implemented a feature for screen time limits and breaks. So, here’s how to set screen time limits on TikTok.

TikTok allows users to upload videos as long as 10 minutes to the app, and thanks to the For You Page algorithm, you could find yourself scrolling for hours without a break.

If you want to break your TikTok scrolling habits, TikTok thankfully has a feature that allows you to set screen time limits on the app, and in June 2022 they also announced they were rolling out a break feature.

“In the coming weeks, we’re introducing a tool to let people control how much time they spend on TikTok in a single sitting by enabling regular screen time breaks,” they revealed in a blog post. “These prompts will remind people to take a break after a certain amount of uninterrupted screen time, which they can set as they choose.”

How to set screen time limit on TikTok

You are able to set screen time limits on TikTok right from within the app, and can be a great way to ensure that you’re not wasting too many hours of the day on the platform without realizing it.

To set a screen time limit, do as follows:

Open TikTok. Go to your profile. Click on the three lines in the top right, then go into ‘Settings and privacy.’ Scroll down and tap on ‘Digital wellbeing.’ Go into ‘Screen time management’ and select your time limit. Click ‘Turn on.’

How to set a screen time break on TikTok

TikTok only revealed they would be rolling this feature out in June 2022, so some people may not have access to this feature just yet.

If you do have access, here’s how to set a break:

Open TikTok. Go to your profile. Click on the three lines in the top right, then go into ‘Settings and privacy.’ Scroll down and tap on ‘Digital wellbeing.’ Select ‘Screen time breaks.’ Choose between 10, 20, or 30 minutes, or enter a custom break time. After a period of uninterrupted screen time, you will be reminded to take a break.

This feature could prove to be immensely useful for those who find that they often scroll for too long without pausing to check out something else.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

