How many followers do you need on TikTok to get paid?

It seems pretty easy to gain a good following on TikTok. Taking part in a viral dance or crazy trend could have you popping on the FYP. But, how many followers do you actually need in order to make some serious dollar?

TikTok currently stands at over 1 billion users worldwide, and not everyone can be the next Bella Poarch or Dixie D’Amelio! Despite this, the app has become an effective tool for growing businesses and personal brands.

There are a number of ways to make money from TikTok, including sponsorships and gifts. Once you reach a certain amount of followers, you can apply for the platform’s creator fund.

This is where creators who meet specific criteria are able to generate income from their videos. Worth noting, though, that funds “ebb and flow” depending on account engagement!

Am I eligible to make money on TikTok?

According to TikTok itself, only the users who meet the following criteria are eligible to apply:

You have to be based in the US, UK, France, Germany, Spain, or Italy.

Only users aged 18+ can apply!

You must have at least 10,000 followers.

Your videos need to rack up 100,000 views in the last 30 days before you apply.

Post content that complies with TikTok’s Community Guidelines.

According to Business Insider, funds aren’t shared based on views alone. In fact, unlike Facebook and Instagram, virtually none of their ad revenue is shared with users.

An influencer with around 2 million followers might make between $9 – $38 per day. Perhaps it’s best not to quit the day job after all!

Who are TikTok’s top earners?

According to Influencer Marketing Hub, Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Loren Gray were among TikTok’s top earners in 2020. See the top five below, along with their estimated income for the year:

Addison Rae: $5 million

Charli D’Amelio: $4 million

Dixie D’Amelio: $2.9 million

Loren Gray: $2.6 million

Josh Richards: $1.5 million

Check out TikTok’s Creator Fund page for more FAQs!