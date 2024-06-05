What is the ‘How many likes to get’ TikTok trend?

A new TikTok trend has people asking how many likes they need to get on a video for their partner or parents to buy them something, whether it’s the new NCAA video game, a puppy, or even tickets to a concert.

TikTok has been the home of a wide variety of internet trends over the years, and the app’s latest one has users banding together more than ever.

It all started after the announcement of EA Sports College Football 25, the first NCAA-focused video game to be released since 2013. In the videos, users ask their partners how many likes it would take for them to be able to purchase the game.

Article continues after ad

TikToker Smigs25 uploaded his video on May 31, 2024, and his spouse said he needed 15k likes and the Detroit Lions to comment before he could buy the $70 game.

In the six days since, Smigs’ video has received 1.7M likes with 16,643 comments, and he, in fact, got one from the Detroit Lions.

Article continues after ad

“These gf’s must really wanna buy College Football for their mans if they keep asking US to comment,” they said on the video.

TikTok: Smigs25

Thousands of videos of people asking for the new college football game have been uploaded since, the large majority of which have gone viral. The Detroit Lions’ TikTok page has reposted many, helping gamers reach their goals in the process.

Article continues after ad

Even accounts with no previous videos are going viral, like TikToker fwtmarsh whose sole video has over two million views, nearly five thousand comments, and 343k likes.

TikTok: fwtmarsh

It wasn’t long after NCAA fans started this trend that others began posting videos of them asking for other major items. TikToker Catmarg uploaded a video asking their partner for a Bulldog puppy and was initially met with a like goal of 250k.

However, their partner quickly switched it up and only required comment from Kylie Kelce, wife of former Eagles center Jason Kelce, who quickly arrived in the replies shortly after viewers began to tag her.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I feel like i’m a little early?” she said before Catmarg replied: “#1 Kelce doing the Lord’s work.”

Some people are using the trend to buy concert tickets as well, but quite a few fans of Jelly Roll have received more than they could imagine.

TikToker goldengirly16 posted a video asking her sister how many likes it would take for Jelly Roll tickets. Her sister replied 5,000 for regular, and 10k for meet and greet tickets. Her video quickly went viral with over 240k likes, but they don’t have to worry about buying the tickets.

Jelly Roll himself commented: “I got a deal. I’ll just give y’all tickets and a meet and greet. Hit me or Bunnie up.” Both Jelly and his wife Bunnie are quite active on TikTok, so it’s unsurprising that they would inevitably see videos talking about them.

Article continues after ad

TikTok: Goldengirly16

This is just one of the latest trends to go viral on TikTok. The ‘eye color bracelet’ trend has couples making matching bracelets for each other. Meanwhile, the ‘remember when I lost my mind’ trend has people sharing embarrassing things they did to impress others.

Article continues after ad

A nurse has warned against one trend involving castor oil, however, saying the results can get quite explosive.