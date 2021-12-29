What is Repost on Tiktok? How to use new repost feature

TikTok introduced a new ‘repost’ feature for the app that lets people share their favorite videos with their followers. There are some caveats to using it so here’s all you need to know about TikTok’s repost.

Videos on the popular app are configured to be the most shared type of content on the internet. Clips can range from minutes-long to a few dozen seconds, but all can spread like wildfire with TikTok’s algorithm.

Now the app-makers are giving people a much easier way to share someone else’s video without having to duet or ripping the clip yourself.

TikTok users are going to have a simplified way to share the best videos on the platform, and here’s how to get started.

What is TikTok’s repost feature?

Simply put, TikTok’s repost feature is a quick and painless way to share any video you find with all of your followers.

Similar to other social media sites, instead of claiming ownership of the content by publishing it on your account, you’re simply relaying it to your followers through your account.

Reposting will still show the original owner of the TikTok, but it will be available to your followers on your page.

How to Repost on TikTok

TikTok users are showing the new ‘Repost’ option that appears next to your contacts, just above the options to send to Facebook, email, etc.

The feature may be rolling out to users but if you see a yellow Repost button just push it to start sending clips that could be the next viral trend on the app.

As TikTok adds more shareable options to the platform, expect to find more ways to interact with your favorite content creators.