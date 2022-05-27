How to search on TikTok: Find friends, videos & more

If you want to find a certain account on TikTok, or have the urge to explore the huge range of different communities on the app, knowing how to use the app’s search function can be useful.

Short-form video platform TikTok is a hub of all kinds of viral content on the internet. From adorable pet videos and delicious recipes, to storytime and comedy videos, TikTok has just about everything you could want to watch.

The app has seen an enormous influx of users within the past few years, with many joining to share their favorite videos with their friends, and engage with the many content creators and celebrities that have accounts.

Advertisement

There’s so much content on the app that it could potentially be overwhelming to new users, and it can be a challenge to find something specific.

However, TikTok’s search function makes it a little easier to navigate.

How to search on TikTok

Throughout May, many users have reported that the Discover page on the app, which was usually accessed via the tab at the bottom of your screen, had been turned into a ‘Friends’ tab.

It appears as though this hasn’t been the case for everybody, however, clicking on either the Discovery or the Friends tab should take you to a page with a search bar at the top. You can use this search bar to search for anything, even if it is on the Friends tab.

Advertisement

Read More: How to duet on TikTok

Some users may also find that they are able to access this search bar by clicking on the magnifying glass in the top right corner of your For You Page.

To search for something specifically:

Access the search bar (using one of the above methods.) Type what you want to find. This could be the username of a specific account, a specific hashtag, the name of a filter or sound, or just a general search term. Hit ‘Search’ or enter. You will first be taken to a page showing the top results from the app, which could consist of accounts, filters, videos, and more. If you want to be more specific, scroll through the categories at the top of the page, which include users, videos, sounds, shop, or LIVE, and select the category that targets what you are looking for. Using the filter icon next to the search bar, you can also specify how to sort the results, the time frame you are searching within, and whether the video is one you have liked or recently watched.

Finding specific things on a site as big as TikTok can be a challenge, but hopefully its search function helps make things a little easier.

If you want to learn more about how to use TikTok, you can check out our other guides here:

How to duet on TikTok | How to Stitch on TikTok | How to go live on TikTok | How to find contacts on TikTok | How to use TikTok Stories | Best time to post on TikTok for more views and likes