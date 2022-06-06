If you’ve spent any amount of time on TikTok, you’ve probably at some point come across the term ‘POV’ — here’s everything to know about what it means, and when to use it.

TikTok is possibly the most popular social media platform out there right now, with an active userbase of millions of users who are constantly interacting with each other, and the huge amount of content on the site.

As with any social media platform, TikTok has developed its own set of unique vocabulary over the years, ranging from time-saving acronyms to words that have taken on entirely new meanings thanks to the app.

If you’ve scrolled through your For You Page for any length of time, you have probably at some point encountered the term ‘POV,’ whether that’s in the caption of an original video, or in the comments.

The word certainly seems to have been popularized by TikTok, but it has also spread to other social media platforms as well. So, what does it actually mean?

What does POV mean on TikTok?

POV is an acronym that stands for ‘Point Of View,’ and is used to signify that the video that’s being uploaded is from a particular person’s point of view.

People often use the term to show off their acting skills, so the term POV will usually precede a scenario like, “POV: A Karen sees you with your new phone.”

However, POV isn’t used strictly for acting challenges. Some people just like to use the term to set up a certain scenario for their video, and it can often be used ironically.

POV is a staple term used widely across TikTok, and videos featuring the acronym have garnered millions of likes and views.

If POV isn’t the only TikTok slang term that’s confusing you, you can check out our guide here to learn more about the most popular phrases on the app.