Most viewed TikToks: Top 10 most viewed videos from Zach King to Billie Eilish and lipsyncing

TikTok has become one of the best places to find viral content on the internet, with many videos racking up tens of millions of views and likes – but what are the most viewed TikToks on the whole platform?

With over one billion active viewers every month, TikTok has become one of the biggest social media platforms in the world.

Stars like Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae have even built careers out of their large TikTok followings, and now people are even more curious than ever about the app.

Article continues after ad

But with over 8.6 billion videos on the app, have you ever wondered what the most watched video on the app is? Well, we’ve got the answer for you.

The following are the 10 most watched videos on TikTok, as of July 19, 2023.

10. Billie Eilish’s face warp challenge – 357.4 million views

This was singing sensation Billie Eilish’s very first TikTok, and not only is it her most viewed video in her career but has also made it the most viewed and liked on the entire social media platform.

Article continues after ad

9. An Adorable Baby Laughing by Daexo – 392.4 million views

Who doesn’t like the sound of a baby laughing? Clearly 392 million people do as they watched a very adorable baby having her face squished by her mum to a tune. it was posted originally at the end of December 2020.

8. Nyadollie’s beauty tutorial look – 409.1 million views

Nyadollie’s beauty tutorial was only uploaded earlier this year in March 2023, and it’s already broken into the top 10 most viewed TikToks of all time, an impressive feat considering how long the others have been live.

Article continues after ad

7. Sorrel Horse Dancing to “Say It Right” – 421.3 million views

Dancing to Nelly Furtado’s classic hit, the wannabe dancer is seen filming himself in the bathroom having a little boogie and viewers are obsessed.

6. Zach King’s Wet Wall Illusion – 659.5 million views

Zach has become the king of optical illusions as he continues to go viral with unexplainable videos. In this video, Zack seems to be painting a wall that only he can walk through.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

5. “M to the B” lip-Syncing by Bella Porch – 690.7 million views

Even if you haven’t watched Bella’s video before, chances are you’ve heard the rap song as the sound has gone viral and is used in over 3 million other videos. Bella’s video, however, has an impressive 690 million views, making it deserving of a spot on this list.

Article continues after ad

4. Glass and Cake Illusion by Zach King – 966.7 million views

We’re throwing it back to the “Is it cake” trend from the pandemic, where the internet got obsessed with guessing if inanimate objects was cake or not. In this video, Zach shows off a glass that is half full and looks like a refreshing drink…. only for it to then be neither…. because it is cake.

3. Zach King’s Unexpected Hiding Spots – 1.1 billion views

Zach King is back at it again as his video about unexpected hiding spots went viral. Throwing viewers off once again with his genius optical illusions, this video shows him trying to find a hiding spot, only to be chucked out of hiding spaces by his friends. Then he gives himself a helping hand by climbing through the bathroom mirror cabinet.

Article continues after ad

2. James Charles’ Christmas Sisters Party – 1.8 billion views

Famous TikTokker James Charles takes second place on the list of the most viewed videos – but it’s not for a makeup tutorial as you might think. Instead, it’s a snippet from James’ sisters Christmas party in 2019 and the video has been up a fair few years now, which may be one reason why it has been watched so much.

1. Zach King’s Magic Ride – 2.3 billion views

Zach King is living up to his name as the king of TikTok, not only with four videos being some of the most popular videos on the platform but also by having the most watched video ever on it. In this one, Zach can be seen apparently flying around on a broomstick without touching the floor, in an illusion that has accumulated more than two billion views and 564,000 comments.

Article continues after ad

This list was updated on July 19, 2023.

For more top lists on all the biggest names in gaming and entertainment, make sure to check these out:

Most followed Twitch streamers | Top earning Warzone players | Most followed TikTok accounts | Who’s in the most popular TikTok houses? | Most expensive Pokemon cards | 20 best Fortnite players, ranked