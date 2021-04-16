How long can a TikTok be? Video length & how to make TikToks longer - Dexerto

Although TikTok is centered around short-form content, many users are looking for ways to make their videos longer so that they can squeeze more into one post, rather than spreading it across several installments.

TikTok has become one of the most popular social media platforms, thanks to the wealth of trends, filters, songs, and short funny videos that live on the app.

But as the user base increases and more people are trying their hand at content creation, many are wondering whether there is an option to film and upload longer videos.

How long can a TikTok be?

While users could originally only record and upload 15-second videos on TikTok, that limit was later extended to one minute, following demand for longer videos in order to be able to incorporate more into one video.

Advertisement

Although the 60-second limit has allowed content creators a lot more freedom, some are requesting that the limit be extended again.

Read More: What is the Creator Playlist feature on TikTok

This would prove to be useful for many users, who often have to upload a video in several parts in order to give a tutorial or share a storytime.

Can you make TikToks longer than 60 seconds?

The good news for those who are wanting longer video capacity on TikTok, is that the company have actually been rolling out three-minute-long videos since the end of 2020.

😮 TikTok is rolling out ability to upload longer videos of up to 3 minutes long 🤳🏻 pic.twitter.com/9ifs7s7Uh3 — 🟣 Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) December 2, 2020

However, users will need to be invited to the Early Access program in order to be able to use the feature. You may be able to spot some of the longer videos on your For Your Page.

Advertisement

When exactly this feature will be rolled out to all users is unclear, but the fact that it’s in the works has got many waiting in anticipation of finally being able to make longer TikTok content.

First TikTok I’ve seen over 60 seconds. They’ve been testing this for awhile but this is the first time I’ve stumbled across one. Also, this TikTok is amazing. pic.twitter.com/CCDxgYsHj6 — Washington Post TikTok Guy 🕺🏼 (@davejorgenson) April 15, 2021

How to make a TikTok with multiple videos?

If you’re not able to make the most of the 3-minute video feature, then you might have to get creative with cramming as much content into 1 minute as you can. One way to be efficient with the time limit is to upload multiple clips for the same video, and crop them to your liking.

Read More: How to use the TikTok shapeshifting filter

Here’s how to insert multiple different clips or images into one video:

Advertisement

Launch TikTok, and click the plus button to start a new video. Click the ‘Upload’ button in the bottom-right corner to upload media from your camera roll. Tap on the circles in the pictures or video you want to add to your video to select them. Click ‘Next,’ and then ‘Adjust clip’ to edit the length of your videos. Tap ‘Next’ again, then add any effects, text, or music you want to add. Upload as normal.

It may not be the perfect solution to the short time limit, but it may help you pack more content into 60 seconds while waiting for the 3-minute feature to roll out across the platform.