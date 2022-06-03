What does IKTR mean on TikTok?

While browsing social media platforms like TikTok and Twitter, you may have encountered the term IKTR — here’s everything you need to know about what it means.

Thanks to the internet, there have been hundreds of new slang terms and acronyms that have been created over the years, with some of them disappearing as quickly as they came about, and others lasting for years.

Each website has its own set of different terms that are used in posts and messages, such as TikTok and Twitter. While some words like FYP are naturally specific to only one platform, a lot of the time there is a significant overlap in slang across multiple platforms.

IKTR is a phrase that has been used widely across the internet, and has lately been used in a number of viral posts on both Twitter and TikTok.

So, what does it mean?

IKTR meaning on TikTok and Twitter

IKTR is an acronym that stands for ‘I know that’s right,’ and as with any other acronym, you can see it capitalized and non-capitalized.

To put it simply, the phrase is often used to agree with what someone else is saying, or as a way to punctuate your own statement. You may see it used on its own as a response to a post or even a private message, or you may see people use it at the end of their own statement to add emphasis.

Sometimes, people will also use the acronym IKDR, which means the same thing, and just stands for ‘I know dat’s right’ as opposed to ‘I know that’s right.’

The term is still widely used across the internet, and it looks like its usage is getting more popular as time goes on, so it’s a useful one to know the meaning of.

If you’re confused about any other popular vocabulary used on TikTok and beyond, you can check out our guide here.