How to use a TikTok as your iPhone wallpaper

TikTok users are loving a hack that lets you turn videos from the app into live wallpapers on iPhone, with some creating content specifically for that purpose. Here’s how to try it for yourself.

People love to customize their phones and other devices with wallpapers and lock screens, picking images of their family, friends, celebrities, beautiful scenery, or anything that catches their eye and making it their phone background.

Short-form video app TikTok is a hub for a variety of different trends, including a number of wallpaper trends, that got users to get creative with their backgrounds. This includes the planet lock screen trend and the AI-generated wallpaper trend.

But did you know that you can actually turn TikTok videos themselves into live wallpapers on iPhone? A live wallpaper allows you to set a video as your lock screen, which you can watch by activating it with a firm press. Here’s how to do the hack.

How to make TikTok into live wallpaper on iPhone

To do this hack, all you will need to have is an iPhone that has the TikTok app installed.

Once you’ve logged into your account, do as follows:

Open TikTok. Find a video you want to use as your lock screen (try searching ‘live wallpaper’ to get some inspiration.) Click the share button on the right side. On the bottom row of icons, scroll and tap ‘Live photo.’ This will save it to your device. Go to the Photos app, and click on the live photo you just saved. Tap the share button in the bottom left, scroll down, then click ‘Use as wallpaper.’ Pinch to adjust the size, then press ‘Set,’ and select whether you want to use it as your home screen or lock screen.

When you firm press on the display, this should activate your live photo. There are a whole range of different videos on TikTok that are great for live wallpapers, and the possibilities are practically endless.

