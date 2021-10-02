How to go live on TikTok: How many followers do you need to go live?

TikTok’s addition of going live allows its users to connect with their followers, but there are limitations to who can go live at any time. So, here’s what you need to know.

TikTok has seen a rapid rise to becoming one of the most popular social media apps. Although it’s only been around for a few years, TikTok has added many features to allow its creators to build connections with their followers.

One of the additions TikTok has made is going live, which allows TikTokers to stream and chat with their viewers. Viewers can interact directly with users, but in order to go live, users need a certain amount of followers and meet the age requirement.

How many followers do you need to go live on TikTok?

In order to go live on TikTok, users must be at least 16 years old in order to enable the feature. TikTok also has limited the accounts that can go live to only users with over 1,000 followers.

This means that if you are a TikTok user under that follower threshold, your access to the going live feature will be restricted until you reach the required follower count.

How to go live on TikTok

Once you have access to going live on TikTok, the process is quite easy.

Tap the Create icon on the home screen (the big plus icon at the bottom of the home screen) Swipe over to Live Select an image and write a title for the stream When ready, hit the Go Live button to begin the stream Finished streaming? Tap the X in the top-left corner

Follow these steps, and you will have no problem going live on TikTok. Just make sure you have some followers, first.