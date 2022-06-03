The ‘Favorites’ feature on TikTok is becoming increasingly popular, with people using it to bookmark videos they want to look back at later. But can you see who favorited your TikTok?

TikTok has a number of different useful features and has been adding new ones on a constant basis to make it easier for people to browse and interact with content on the app.

One feature that is becoming increasingly popular is the ‘Favorites’ feature. This function allows people to bookmark videos so that they can access them at a later date through a particular section on their profile, and organize them into folders.

However, just as with likes and profile views, you may be wondering whether you are able to see who has favorited a video you’ve posted. Likewise, you might also wonder whether somebody else can see if you’ve favorited their video.

Here’s what you need to know.

Can people see who favorited their TikTok?

No, currently it is not possible for creators to see exactly who has favorited their TikTok video. They are, however, able to see the number of people that have favorited their video.

Anyone can see how many people have favorited a given video by looking at the bookmark icon on the right-hand side of the video and reading the number underneath it. However, you won’t be able to identify any specific accounts.

In 2022, TikTok reintroduced a form of the profile views feature, much to the dismay of thousands of TikTok users, however this time it was introduced as an opt-in feature. Still, it means that more people than ever are conscious of how much of their TikTok activity is public.

