How to use TikTok clear mode: App testing new ‘no buttons’ feature

TikTok is testing a new feature called ‘clear mode’ which will allow users to get rid of on-screen clutter like buttons and usernames, allowing for a more simple viewing experience. Here’s how to use the feature if you’ve been given access.

ByteDance-owned video app TikTok has become the center of viral content online over the past few years, becoming the source of countless huge trends and challenges as well as plenty of popular influencers.

Users are likely to do the majority of their video-watching via the algorithm-based For You Page, which tailors content to each individual user. However, people are constantly looking for ways to make their viewing experience more comfortable, including finding ways to browse the app hands-free.

TikTok is now testing a new feature called ‘clear mode,’ which as the name suggests will allow users to get rid of on-screen information such as buttons, captions, usernames, and more.

TikTok is testing ‘Clear Mode’ for a distraction-free viewing experience https://t.co/HmEur1qfDa pic.twitter.com/jAIUC6vFse — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 26, 2022

Some users started reporting that they had received access to the feature in late-May, but for the time being it seems to only be in a limited testing period.

How to use clear mode on TikTok

As it is only in a testing period, currently not everyone will have access to the clear mode feature. It’s not clear who exactly is being granted access, so if the feature does not appear on your app, you may just have to wait to see whether it ends up being rolled out to more people.

If you are one of the lucky to gain access to clear mode, here’s how to use it:

Open TikTok. On your For You Page, long press on a video. Under ‘Add to favorites,’ click ‘Clear mode.’

Activating clear mode will allow you to view videos unobstructed, which can make it easier to watch videos that have a lot going on in them, particularly around the edges of the screen.

It’s not yet clear whether the feature will be rolled out fully across the app, but some are already excited to see it making an appearance.

