EA Sports FC 24: Best free agents & contract expiry players to sign on Career Mode

EA Sports FC 24 players will have been eyeing up their Career Mode signings even before its release date – and these free agents and contract expiry players could be exactly what you need in the transfer market.

There aren’t as many high-profile free agents as last season, but there are still plenty of players to watch in Career Mode. If you can stomach a high wage bill, Sergio Ramos may still have something left in the tank, and David De Gea has plenty of championship pedigree. While many of them will find themselves a new home before long, it’s good to be aware of the biggest comings and goings throughout the offseason window.

The contract expiry options have changed massively since last year, too, with a number of other top stars – while contracted to clubs for another 12 months – will be available to snap up in January on your EA Sports FC Career Mode.

Using Transfermarkt records, we have compiled a selection of the best ballers in the world who may be able to sign as free agents, as well as those set to see their current deals expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. These include options for all wage budgets, too.

Best EA Sports FC free agents & contract expiry players

Goalkeepers

EA SPORTS David De Gea was the difference for Manchester United in their West Ham scrap last week.

David De Gea – GK – Free Agent

David Raya – GK – Contract Expiry

Alban Lafont – GK – Contract Expiry

Anatoliy Trubin – GK – Contract Expiry

Alex Meret – GK – Contract Expiry

Dominik Livakovic – GK – Contract Expiry

Koen Casteels – GK – Contract Expiry

Manuel Neuer – GK – Contract Expiry

Rui Patricio – GK – Contract Expiry

Hugo Lloris – GK – Contract Expiry

Defenders

EA Sports Ramos hasn’t had the best start to life in Paris, but he’s still going to be a solid defender in FIFA 23.

Milan Skriniar – CB – Free Agent

Sergio Ramos – CB – Free Agent

Hector Bellerin – RB – Free Agent

Alessandro Bastoni – CB – Contract Expiry

Lucas Hernandez – CB – Contract Expiry

Pau Torres – CB – Contract Expiry

Benjamin Pavard – RB – Contract Expiry

Presnel Kimpembe – CB – Contract Expiry

Alejandro Balde – LB – Contract Expiry

Eric Dier – CB – Contract Expiry

Aaron Wan-Bissaka – RB – Contract Expiry

Davinson Sanchez – CB – Contract Expiry

Nico Elvedi – CB – Contract Expiry

Mohammed Salisu – CB – Contract Expiry

Kyler Walker – RB – Contract Expiry

Leonardo Spinazzola – LB – Contract Expiry

Tiago Djao – CB – Contract Expiry

Midfielders

EA SPORTS Manchester City barely noticed De Bruyne was missing thanks to Gundogan’s brace.

Daichi Kamada – CAM – Free Agent

Adrien Rabiot – CM – Free Agent

Ilkay Gundogan – CM – Free Agent

Jesse Lingard – CAM – Free Agent

Dani Ceballos – CM – Free Agent

Declan Rice – CDM – Contract Expiry

Mason Mount – CAM – Contract Expiry

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – CM – Contract Expiry

James Maddison – CAM – Contract Expiry

Ruben Neves – CM – Contract Expiry

Pitor Zielinski – CM – Contract Expiry

Mateo Kovacic – CM – Contract Expiry

Tomas Soucek – CDM – Contract Expiry

Jorginho – CM – Contract Expiry

Wilfred Ndidi – CDM – Contract Expiry

Youssouf Fofana – CM – Contract Expiry

Pablo Formals – CAM – Contract Expiry

Djibril Sow – CDM – Contract Expiry

Alex Iwobi – CAM – Contract Expiry

Attackers

EA Sports

Marcus Thuram – ST – Free Agent

Wilfred Zaha – LW – Free Agent

Roberto Firmino – CF – Free Agent

Moussa Dembele – ST – Free Agent

Stephan El Shaarawy – LW – Free Agent

Alexis Sanchez – CF – Free Agent

Harry Kane – ST – Contract Expiry

Marcus Rashford – LW – Contract Expiry

Ousmane Dembele – RW – Contract Expiry

Christian Pulisic – LW – Contract Expiry

Hirivng Lozano – RW – Contract Expiry

Nico Williams – RW – Contract Expiry

Alvaro Morata – ST – Contract Expiry

Rafa – ST – Contract Expiry

Anthony Martial – ST – Contract Expiry

Thomas Muller – CF – Contract Expiry

Wissam Ben Yedder – ST – Contract Expiry

Demari Gray – LW – Contract Expiry

Noah Okafor – CF – Contract Expiry

Samuel Chukwueze – RW – Contract Expiry

Ismaila Sarr – RW – Contract Expiry

How to find contract expiry players in EA Sports FC

In order to find contract expiry players in EA Sports FC Career Mode, you’re going to have to search through the different leagues and nationalities. Unfortunately, there is so menu filter to view which players are coming up for expiry.

However, while time-consuming, the process of finding them looks like this:

Load up EA Sports FC. Head over to Career Mode. Hit Transfer Market. Choose a position filter, for example, “ST”. Search for a club, nationality, or league – and hit search. Click the players one by one until you find the contract expiry option. This means their contract is coming to an end. Place an offer. Sign the player.

How to find free agents in EA Sports FC

Finding free agents in EA Sports FC Career Mode is easy – all you have to do is the following:

Load up EA Sports FC. Head over to Career Mode. Hit Transfer Market. Select the ‘free agent’ filter. Search for the players and make an approach. Sign the free agent.

That’s everything you need to know about EA Sports FC contract expiry and free agent players for Career Mode.

Fingers crossed, you will be able to snipe one of these top footballers to add to your team in the first 12 months of your save. Keep coming back to this page for updates, as there are likely to be a lot of transfers completed throughout the summer window.