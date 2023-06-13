EA Sports FC 24: Best free agents & contract expiry players to sign on Career Mode
EA Sports FC 24 players will have been eyeing up their Career Mode signings even before its release date – and these free agents and contract expiry players could be exactly what you need in the transfer market.
There aren’t as many high-profile free agents as last season, but there are still plenty of players to watch in Career Mode. If you can stomach a high wage bill, Sergio Ramos may still have something left in the tank, and David De Gea has plenty of championship pedigree. While many of them will find themselves a new home before long, it’s good to be aware of the biggest comings and goings throughout the offseason window.
The contract expiry options have changed massively since last year, too, with a number of other top stars – while contracted to clubs for another 12 months – will be available to snap up in January on your EA Sports FC Career Mode.
Using Transfermarkt records, we have compiled a selection of the best ballers in the world who may be able to sign as free agents, as well as those set to see their current deals expire at the end of the 2023-24 season. These include options for all wage budgets, too.
Best EA Sports FC free agents & contract expiry players
Goalkeepers
- David De Gea – GK – Free Agent
- David Raya – GK – Contract Expiry
- Alban Lafont – GK – Contract Expiry
- Anatoliy Trubin – GK – Contract Expiry
- Alex Meret – GK – Contract Expiry
- Dominik Livakovic – GK – Contract Expiry
- Koen Casteels – GK – Contract Expiry
- Manuel Neuer – GK – Contract Expiry
- Rui Patricio – GK – Contract Expiry
- Hugo Lloris – GK – Contract Expiry
Defenders
- Milan Skriniar – CB – Free Agent
- Sergio Ramos – CB – Free Agent
- Hector Bellerin – RB – Free Agent
- Alessandro Bastoni – CB – Contract Expiry
- Lucas Hernandez – CB – Contract Expiry
- Pau Torres – CB – Contract Expiry
- Benjamin Pavard – RB – Contract Expiry
- Presnel Kimpembe – CB – Contract Expiry
- Alejandro Balde – LB – Contract Expiry
- Eric Dier – CB – Contract Expiry
- Aaron Wan-Bissaka – RB – Contract Expiry
- Davinson Sanchez – CB – Contract Expiry
- Nico Elvedi – CB – Contract Expiry
- Mohammed Salisu – CB – Contract Expiry
- Kyler Walker – RB – Contract Expiry
- Leonardo Spinazzola – LB – Contract Expiry
- Tiago Djao – CB – Contract Expiry
Midfielders
- Daichi Kamada – CAM – Free Agent
- Adrien Rabiot – CM – Free Agent
- Ilkay Gundogan – CM – Free Agent
- Jesse Lingard – CAM – Free Agent
- Dani Ceballos – CM – Free Agent
- Declan Rice – CDM – Contract Expiry
- Mason Mount – CAM – Contract Expiry
- Sergej Milinkovic-Savic – CM – Contract Expiry
- James Maddison – CAM – Contract Expiry
- Ruben Neves – CM – Contract Expiry
- Pitor Zielinski – CM – Contract Expiry
- Mateo Kovacic – CM – Contract Expiry
- Tomas Soucek – CDM – Contract Expiry
- Jorginho – CM – Contract Expiry
- Wilfred Ndidi – CDM – Contract Expiry
- Youssouf Fofana – CM – Contract Expiry
- Pablo Formals – CAM – Contract Expiry
- Djibril Sow – CDM – Contract Expiry
- Alex Iwobi – CAM – Contract Expiry
Attackers
- Marcus Thuram – ST – Free Agent
- Wilfred Zaha – LW – Free Agent
- Roberto Firmino – CF – Free Agent
- Moussa Dembele – ST – Free Agent
- Stephan El Shaarawy – LW – Free Agent
- Alexis Sanchez – CF – Free Agent
- Harry Kane – ST – Contract Expiry
- Marcus Rashford – LW – Contract Expiry
- Ousmane Dembele – RW – Contract Expiry
- Christian Pulisic – LW – Contract Expiry
- Hirivng Lozano – RW – Contract Expiry
- Nico Williams – RW – Contract Expiry
- Alvaro Morata – ST – Contract Expiry
- Rafa – ST – Contract Expiry
- Anthony Martial – ST – Contract Expiry
- Thomas Muller – CF – Contract Expiry
- Wissam Ben Yedder – ST – Contract Expiry
- Demari Gray – LW – Contract Expiry
- Noah Okafor – CF – Contract Expiry
- Samuel Chukwueze – RW – Contract Expiry
- Ismaila Sarr – RW – Contract Expiry
How to find contract expiry players in EA Sports FC
In order to find contract expiry players in EA Sports FC Career Mode, you’re going to have to search through the different leagues and nationalities. Unfortunately, there is so menu filter to view which players are coming up for expiry.
However, while time-consuming, the process of finding them looks like this:
- Load up EA Sports FC.
- Head over to Career Mode.
- Hit Transfer Market.
- Choose a position filter, for example, “ST”.
- Search for a club, nationality, or league – and hit search.
- Click the players one by one until you find the contract expiry option. This means their contract is coming to an end.
- Place an offer.
- Sign the player.
How to find free agents in EA Sports FC
Finding free agents in EA Sports FC Career Mode is easy – all you have to do is the following:
- Load up EA Sports FC.
- Head over to Career Mode.
- Hit Transfer Market.
- Select the ‘free agent’ filter.
- Search for the players and make an approach.
- Sign the free agent.
That’s everything you need to know about EA Sports FC contract expiry and free agent players for Career Mode.
Fingers crossed, you will be able to snipe one of these top footballers to add to your team in the first 12 months of your save. Keep coming back to this page for updates, as there are likely to be a lot of transfers completed throughout the summer window.