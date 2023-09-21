Best coaches to hire in EA FC 24 Career Mode: Backroom staff guide

EA SPORTS FC has added a new backroom staff feature, meaning Manager Career now includes different coaches you can hire. Here, we’re going to look at the ways for you to get the best coaches in EA FC 24.

The new Tactical Vision option impacts a number of other features in Career Mode, allowing you to scout players who share the same football philosophy.

By the same token, you can also recruit coaches to help you execute your vision for the team and improve members of the squad, with certain attributes required for your system in mind. So, it’s not just about custom tactics and the best formations anymore – there’s another layer of customization to improve your performance.

So, before you go hiring any old coach, let’s take a look at how to get the best coaches in EA FC 24.

EA FC 24: Best coaches in Career Mode

EA SPORTS You can filter down the list as well, using X or Square.

The name of the best coaches in your Career Mode save will vary depending on country. For example, a Premier League team might have a 5-star coach called Jack Walker, whereas in Germany it might be Ralf Zimmerman.

However, what is the same across nations is the attributes that make them great coaches. You need to look for the following requirements when picking a coach:

Tactical Vision: Does it match your team’s philosophy?

Don’t make the mistake of just picking the most expensive ones, either. If you do that you may end up with a whole backroom staff that loves training defenders but can’t help in an attacking sense.

If you recruit position by position, you will end up with a cheap and effective backroom staff, each of whom specializes in certain areas. The better they fit your philosophy, the better they will be in training up their departments to deliver outcomes on the pitch.

How to get the best coaches in EA FC 24

EA SPORTS Even veteran managers like Carlo Ancelotti need a good bunch of coaches around him to succeed.

To hire the best coaches for your backroom staff, follow these steps:

Load up your Career Mode save Choose a Tactical Vision for your team Then, go into Team Strategy > Coach Management Click on a vacant spot in Attack, Midfield, Defence, or Goalkeeping Now you’re in the Coach Market, see your weekly budget, tactical vision, and knowledge by star rating for each coach Round up the coaches with the same Tactical Vision as your team’s Select the most affordable coaches from the list and hire them in the department that is strongest for their knowledge Press X or A to hire them

That’s everything you need to know about the best coaches, and how to find them, in EA FC 24 Career Mode. If you follow the steps above, you should have a winning team in no time!

For more EA FC 24 guides, check out the list below:

