Disney Dreamlight Valley to stay a paid game after leaving early access

Disney Dreamlight Valley will remain as a paid game after leaving early access on December 5, despite previously stating it’ll become free to play.

Disney Dreamlight Valley has taken the cozy genre by storm, with thousands of players descending on the game after each update. Some of the key elements many adore are the constant updates, adorable Disney characters, and regular Star Paths or DreamSnaps competitions.

However, despite the ever-changing features, one element many fans were looking forward to was the promise that, once out of early access, Disney Dreamlight Valley would become free to play, with Gameloft making their money off the in-game currency and other packs. Now, in a recent announcement, that’s been reverted.

Disney Dreamlight Valley will not become free to play

Disney / Gameloft

Sharing the update through X, Disney Dreamlight Valley revealed that the game would be getting a global launch on December 5, 2023. Along with that announcement, the team also explained that they’ve “made the decision to remain a paid game for the foreseeable future. This means we will not make the transition to be a free-to-play game when we leave Early Access on December 5 .”

They went on to explain how “This choice ensures that Disney Dreamlight Valley will be able to continue delivering a premium game experience for all players. It’s important to us that we maintain our promise to keep delivering free content updates that add new characters, realms, clothing, furniture, and more surprises to your Valley. Purchases requiring moonstones will remain optional, fair, and match the level of quality players have come to expect. Players will still be able to collect free Moonstones via Dream Snaps and Chests, or optionally choose to purchase them.”

Thankfully, this means players will only need to make one compulsory purchase, and could then enjoy all the features without paying if they so choose. Other than the paid expansion revealed in the same announcement.