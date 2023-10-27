Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time: Everything we know about first paid expansion

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s first paid expansion is landing soon. Here’s everything we know about the first paid expansion, A Rift in Time.

Along with announcing that Disney Dreamlight Valley would no longer be becoming a free-to-play game, Gameloft also revealed that the first paid expansion will soon be coming to the popular cozy game. This marks a brand new era for DDV, and will bring with it some exciting new content.

So, with this being the first expansion for Disney Dreamlight Valley, many will be wondering what it’s going to come with and of course, when it releases. So, here’s everything we know about DDV’s A Rift in Time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Contents

Disney / Gameloft

The paid Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time expansion will be arriving in the game on December 5, 2023.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players won’t need to wait too long to explore the game’s brand-new features and so much more.

What’s in the Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time

Currently, we know there will be a few new features and characters coming to the game in the A Rift in Time expansion:

New biomes

New characters: Gaston, Eva, Rapunzel

Eternity Isle

More content will be unveiled in the game’s first ever showcase which will take place on November 1st, at 1 pm ET or 6 pm CET.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

When we know more, we’ll update this article, so be sure to check back soon.

Article continues after ad

Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time cost

The Disney Dreamlight Valley A Rift in Time expansion will cost players $29.99 to purchase and will require the base game in order to play.

On top of this, it also comes with 5,000 moonstones so you get a few extra rewards with the new content.

While waiting for the expansion to come out, take a look at some of our other handy Disney Dreamlight Valley guides and content:

Article continues after ad

How to make Marvelous Jam | How to make Lioness Feast | How to unlock Dreamlight Fruit | How to use interactive items for animal companions | How to make Ghostly Fish Steak | How to make Spring Egg Bowl | How to make Dream Fizz in Disney Dreamlight Valley | How to unlock Simba & Nala | How to complete Stars to Guide Us | How to complete Eyes In The Dark | How to get Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitch drops: Laptop, clothes & more | Disney Dreamlight Valley Premium Shop: All items, how to buy & refresh dates | How to hover