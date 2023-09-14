Disney Dreamlight Valley has added more recipes, including a memorable food item from Beauty and the Beast. Here’s how to make the Gray Stuff.

There is so much for players to do in Disney Dreamlight Valley from befriending Villagers to crafting new items to cooking. There are lots of recipes in the game, with more being added in new updates.

One addition is the Gray Stuff from Beauty and the Beast, which fittingly joined the game in the Enchanting Adventure update alongside Belle and The Beast.

However, with such a nondescript name, players may not know where to start when it comes to making the apparently delicious Gray Stuff. Here’s what you’ll need.

Ingredients needed to make Gray Stuff in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney / Gameloft

The three ingredients you need to make Gray Stuff are listed below:

One Dairy

One Sugarcane

One Cocoa Bean

For Dairy, you can use Milk, Eggs, or Cheese. All three can be purchased from Chez Remy after finishing the “A Restaurant Makeover” quest.

You can get Sugarcane from Goofy’s stall on Dazzle Beach as either seeds or the plant itself.

Cocoa Beans can be found in the Glade of Trust and the Sunlit Plateau as a forageable ingredient.

How to make Gray Stuff in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Once you have the necessary ingredients, go to any cooking station, such as the one in Chez Remy. Be sure to have at least one piece of coal.

Throw them in the pot, and you’ll have Gray Stuff. This is a three-star recipe worth 175 Star Coins. When eaten, it restores 1,040 energy.

