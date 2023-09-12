Disney Dreamlight Valley: Enchanted Adventure patch notes – Belle and Beast, Haunted Holiday & more

Disney Dreamlight Valley has revealed the full patch notes for its Enchanted Adventure update, which features Beauty and the Beast at the forefront.

The sandbox title is adding another major update called Enchanted Adventure, which is scheduled for release on September 13, 2023.

Recently, Disney Dreamlight Valley unveiled the DreamSnaps update to add Wreck-it Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweetz. It also introduced a multiplayer feature called DreamSnaps with weekly photo challenges to earn various prizes.

However, players have been patiently waiting for more Disney princesses to become villagers in the Valley. And now, they can become friends with Beauty and the Beast’s main characters.

What’s in the Disney Dreamlight Valley: Enchanted Adventure patch notes?

Disney / Gameloft Belle is the forefront of many Disney Dreamlight Valley promotional images

The Enchanted Adventure update introduces Belle and Beast, which means more friendship quests for players to complete and a new realm. The game also unveiled a Haunted Holiday Star Path just in time for spooky season and a Dream Style for Ursula that turns her into a human.

You can check out the full patch notes here.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Enchanted Adventure patch notes

New content and improvements

A new Realm door opens! Explore the enchanting Beauty and the Beast Realm and unearth its secrets.

Two new characters! Belle and Beast arrive in the Valley, alongside brand new Friendship Quests and items.

Get ready to stretch those legs! The optional Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle arrives in the Premium Shop, introducing a new Dream Style for Ursula that transforms her into her human form, and serves up exclusive quests, outfits, accessories and furniture.

Trick AND treat! The new Haunted Holiday Star Path puts the focus on frightful fun, including a wide array of costumes and décor to help you prepare your Valley for the Halloween season.

New quests! Help The Forgotten settle into the Valley over the course of the update with a series of quests.

More optional items are coming to the Premium Shop for a limited time that are bound to fit your seasonal vibe, including an iconic hill, some Disneyland staples, and much more!

New weekly DreamSnaps challenges to help you get in the festive spirit and show off your costuming creativity.

Bring on the candy! Last year’s in-game candy event returns, giving you another chance to earn rewards by completing seasonal Dreamlight Duties, available from October 24 to November 1.

Up your crafting productivity! When crafting fences and paths, you will receive more units of the crafted item.

Fill out those Collections! Items previously found exclusively in pouches can now be found in Scrooge McDuck’s Store.

Top bug fixes

Improved memory optimization for increased stability.

Various improvements to DreamSnaps stability and performance.

“Sprouting a Story” quest: Fixed an issue is which the storybook page in Mother Gothel’s house was unreachable.

“What’s Left Behind” quest: Fixed an issue in which players were unable to speak with The Forgotten

“Boss Up” quest: Fixed an issue in which Scar’s Lure would disappear for some players.

“Meddling Mirabel” quest: Fixed an issue in which some players were unable to collect the cash register key needed to progress in this quest.

“Eyes in the Dark” quest: Fixed an issue in which the bridge did not appear to lower across the river and the cutscene did not play.

The Forgotten will now change their appearance to match the player’s avatar shortly after leaving the Wardrobe menu.

Added new animation and VFX to The Forgotten.

Various UI and localization fixes.

Various visual and sound fixes.

Various additional bug fixes and optimizations.

