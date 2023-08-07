Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Sushi and Maki recipes, how to make & sell price

There are several Sushi and Maki recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley to try out. Here’s how to make each one of them.

The Disney/Pixar-themed sandbox title just launched its DreamSnaps update complete with weekly photo challenges. The patch also added Wreck-It Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweetz as a recruitable villager.

Recently, Disney Dreamlight Valley revealed Belle, in addition to a Beauty and the Beast realm, would arrive in the next major update. Therefore, players are excited to potentially receive more recipes to experiment with in the kitchen.

In the meantime, users can continuously enjoy the game’s extensive library of dishes – including Sushi and Maki. Here’s what you’ll need to cook each Fish dish.

Every Sushi & Maki recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The following table includes every Sushi & Maki recipe as well as their ingredients, sell price, and star rating:

Dish Ingredients Sell Price Star Rating Sushi 1x Rice, 1x Fish 111 Star Coins 1 Star Sake Sushi 1x Rice, 1x Salmon 274 Star Coins 2 Stars Fugu Sushi 1x Rice, 1x Fugu, 1x Seaweed 1300 Star Coins 3 Stars Maguro Sushi 1x Rice, 1x Tuna, 1x Seaweed, 1x Ginger 413 Star Coins 4 Stars Kappa Maki 1x Rice, 1x Seaweed, 1x Cucumber 335 Star Coins 3 Stars Maki 1x Rice, 1x Seaweed, 1x Fish 148 Star Coins 3 Stars Sake Maki 1x Rice, 1x Seaweed, 1x Salmon 274 Star Coins 2 Stars Tekka Maki 1x Rice, 1x Seaweed, 1x Tuna, 1x Soya 366 Star Coins 4 Stars

How to make Sushi & Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney, Nintendo

After gathering the ingredients for your chosen Sushi or Maki recipe, head to the nearest cooking station. You’ll also need one piece of Coal in your inventory. Add the ingredients and the Coal into the pot, and the selected Sushi or Maki recipe will be yours!

You can either sell the dish for Star Coins, give it to a villager, or keep it for yourself to restore energy.

That’s everything you need to know about making Sushi & Maki in Disney Dreamlight. Check out our coverage on the sandbox title below for more helpful tips & tricks:

