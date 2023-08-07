GamingDisney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley: All Sushi and Maki recipes, how to make & sell price

Every Sushi recipe in Disney Dreamlight ValleyDisney / Gameloft

There are several Sushi and Maki recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley to try out. Here’s how to make each one of them.

The Disney/Pixar-themed sandbox title just launched its DreamSnaps update complete with weekly photo challenges. The patch also added Wreck-It Ralph’s Vanellope von Schweetz as a recruitable villager.

Recently, Disney Dreamlight Valley revealed Belle, in addition to a Beauty and the Beast realm, would arrive in the next major update. Therefore, players are excited to potentially receive more recipes to experiment with in the kitchen.

In the meantime, users can continuously enjoy the game’s extensive library of dishes – including Sushi and Maki. Here’s what you’ll need to cook each Fish dish.

Every Sushi & Maki recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The following table includes every Sushi & Maki recipe as well as their ingredients, sell price, and star rating:

DishIngredientsSell PriceStar Rating
Sushi1x Rice, 1x Fish111 Star Coins1 Star
Sake Sushi1x Rice, 1x Salmon274 Star Coins2 Stars
Fugu Sushi 1x Rice, 1x Fugu, 1x Seaweed1300 Star Coins3 Stars
Maguro Sushi1x Rice, 1x Tuna, 1x Seaweed, 1x Ginger413 Star Coins4 Stars
Kappa Maki 1x Rice, 1x Seaweed, 1x Cucumber335 Star Coins3 Stars
Maki 1x Rice, 1x Seaweed, 1x Fish148 Star Coins3 Stars
Sake Maki1x Rice, 1x Seaweed, 1x Salmon 274 Star Coins2 Stars
Tekka Maki 1x Rice, 1x Seaweed, 1x Tuna, 1x Soya366 Star Coins4 Stars

How to make Sushi & Maki in Disney Dreamlight Valley

disney dreamlight valley cooking tricksDisney, Nintendo

After gathering the ingredients for your chosen Sushi or Maki recipe, head to the nearest cooking station. You’ll also need one piece of Coal in your inventory. Add the ingredients and the Coal into the pot, and the selected Sushi or Maki recipe will be yours!

You can either sell the dish for Star Coins, give it to a villager, or keep it for yourself to restore energy.

That’s everything you need to know about making Sushi & Maki in Disney Dreamlight. Check out our coverage on the sandbox title below for more helpful tips & tricks:

