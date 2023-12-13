Disney Dreamlight Valley: Spicy Scorpion Skewer recipe & how to make

The Spicy Scorpion Skewer is one of the newest recipes to have been added to Disney Dreamlight Valley, and here’s everything you need to know about the dish — including the full recipe, its ingredients, and how to cook it.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is an extremely popular cozy game where players can hang out with their favorite Disney and Pixar characters, while doing all sorts of fun activities — including fishing, exploring, customizing their homes, and of course cooking.

Cooking is a big part of the experience and in the latest update, Gameloft has added even more delicious food to the title but before you can start serving up these new tasty treats, you’ll need to know the recipes first.

If you’re particularly eager to cook the Spicy Scorpion Skewer in Disney Dreamlight Valley, here’s exactly how you can do it.

Gameloft There are a lot of great recipes you cook in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Spicy Scorpion Skewer ingredients

The Spicy Scorpion Skewer is a 2-star recipe which means you’ll only need 2 ingredients to prepare it in the game. These are:

Scorpion

Paprika

Scorpions can be found via fishing in several places including the Borderlands, the Plains, and the Waste all located in the Glittering Dunes area. You’ll be able to collect Paprika in the Borderlands and Oasis portions of the Glittering Dunes which is handy as you won’t need to travel too far to get all the ingredients you need for this dish.

How to make Spicy Scorpion Skewer in Disney Dreamlight Valley

After you’ve got all the ingredients you need, get some coal and go to a cooking station.

Once you’re ready to start cooking, place the Scorpion and Paprika into the pot, press the “start cooking” button and the Spicy Scorpion Skewer will soon be yours! You can then eat it for yourself to restore some energy, sell it for a value of at least 617 Star Coins, or give it to a villager.

That’s everything you need to know about how to make Spicy Scorpion Skewer in Disney Dreamlight Valley! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

