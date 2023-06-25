Here are the required ingredients and instructions on how to make Mediterranean Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

There are almost 200 recipes for players to experiment with in Disney Dreamlight Valley. With the addition of The Remembering Update, players gained access to many new features like customizable furniture and dressable mannequins.

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s fifth major update also introduced the Peppermint Tea recipe alongside the introduction of Cinderella’s Fairy Godmother.

While Peppermint Tea is a simple two-star Appetizer, Mediterranean Salad is a five-star Entreé – meaning it’s more difficult. Here’s what the Mediterranean Salad recipe calls for.

Ingredients to make Mediterranean Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The five different resources you’ll need to make Mediterranean Salad are listed below:

One Cucumber

One Tomato

One Onion

One Lettuce

One Spice

You can purchase Cucumbers from Goofy’s Stall in Frosted Heights. This ingredient takes 1 hour and 15 minutes to grow but can be found at WALL-E’s Garden.

Tomatoes are available at Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach as seeds or in their normal form. Unlike Cucumbers, Tomatoes take only 25 minutes to grow.

Onions are located at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor. If purchasing seeds, you’ll have to wait 1 hour and 15 minutes until you can harvest them.

You can find Lettuce at Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. This vegetable is one of the quickest to grow in Disney Dreamlight Valley – taking only three minutes.

Lastly, you can use any Spice for the Mediterranean Salad recipe. Examples include Basil from the Peaceful Meadow and Oregano from the Plaza.

How to make Mediterranean Salad in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head to the nearest cooking station with the required ingredients and one piece of Coal. Place everything into a pot and the Mediterranean Salad will be yours. You can either give this dish to a villager or keep it for yourself.

That’s everything you need to know about making Mediterranean Salad. Check out our other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides below for more tips and tricks.

