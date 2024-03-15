When does Diablo 4 Season 4 start & Season 3 end?

Diablo 4 Season 3 brought plenty of changes and controversies along with its constructs. The season is set to wind down in April. But what can fans expect next, and when will Season 4 start? Here’s everything to know about the end date of Season 3 and the start date of Diablo 4, Season 4.

Diablo 4’s latest season, Season 3, hasn’t received the same groundswell of praise as its predecessor, Season of Blood. Still, Season of the Construct has brought its share of positive changes and quality-of-life updates to the action RPG, too.

While some may be eager for its end date, there are also players who will miss their Seneschal Companion when it’s gone, too. With rumors swirling around what players can expect from the game’s next chapter, the big questions are: When will Diablo 4, Season 4 start? And what’s the end date for Season 3?

Diablo 4 Season 3, Season of the Construct hasn't been without controversy.

When does Season 3 end in Diablo 4?

The end date for Season of the Construct is no secret. According to the current battle pass, Diablo 4, Season 3 will end on April 16, 2024.

When does Season 4 start in Diablo 4?

Assuming Blizzard doesn’t make any changes to their roadmaps, it looks like Diablo 4, Season 4 will begin on April 16, too. Blizzard’s release schedule for seasons runs on a three-month cycle.

While there was a delay of 11 days between Season 1 ending and the start of Season 2.

Season of the Construct began immediately after Season of Blood ended. This makes it safe to assume Season 4 will follow the same cycle, pending any new announcement to the contrary from Blizzard.

Blizzard will give us our first look at Season 4 in the next Campfire Chat.

There aren’t any official details yet about Season 4’s theme, or what new changes it will bring to the table. However, many fans are hoping to see improvements to itemization and more stash space.

