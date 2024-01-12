Diablo 4 Season 3: Reveal date, release date, everything we know

Diablo 4 Season 3 is the next major content update for the game and we’ve gathered everything there is to know about it including the scheduled reveal and release date.

Diablo 4’s Season of Blood was an unqualified success with new mechanics and an end-game overhaul restoring some faith in Blizzard. The massively popular Blood Harvests played a big role, so much so that Blizzard has promised they’re sticking around.

It’s a massive departure from the poor reception to the game’s first seasonal outing. Now that Season of Blood is nearly at an end, players will need to tie up any loose ends before the beginning of Diablo 4 Season 3.

Blizzard has been strangely quiet on the new season so far but that looks set to change very soon. Here’s everything we currently know about Diablo 4 Season 3 so far.

Diablo 4 Season 3 reveal date

Diablo 4 Season 3 has a big reveal event scheduled for January 16, 2024. Thanks to a teaser published via the Diablo Twitter account, we know that for certain.

We expect this to come in the form of their usual multi-hour Campfire Chats which have historically aired via Diablo’s YouTube channel. The brief teaser only gives minor hints for what to expect for Season 3 with gears being a major motif along with the tagline “evil looms”.

Diablo 4 Season 3 release date

Diablo 4 Season 3 begins on January 23, 2024. This is the first time that a Season will begin directly after another.

There was an 11-day wait between Seasons 1 and 2 but Season 3 begins the same day Season 2 ends. Blizzard hasn’t announced whether this is the plan for seasonal content going forward or if it’s a one-off.

Diablo 4 Season 3 details

While the specifics of Season 3 are still under wraps, we have had a glimpse of what players can expect. Thanks to a promotional graphic shared by Blizzard, we know that Season 3 will finally see the inclusion of Leaderboards in Diablo 4.

There are also new additions referred to as The Gauntlet and the Hall of Ancients. The Gauntlet is a weekly challenge dungeon of some sort but the Hall of Ancients is a little more mysterious.

Blizzard Entertainment This is the most concrete piece of info on Diablo 4 Season 3 so far.

That’s everything we know about Diablo 4 Season 3 at present. We’ll be sure to update this article following the reveal and include everything Blizzard shows off.

In the meantime, if you’re still trying to finish everything Season 2 has to offer, maybe some of our Diablo 4 guides will help in that pursuit.

