Diablo 4 Season 4: Release date & everything we know so far

Diablo 4 Season 4 might be the biggest yet, here’s everything we know about our next trip into the Burning Hells, and what the season may bring.

Diablo 4 Season 4 is coming after being delayed so that Blizzard can make some adjustments to the game. The various gameplay improvements and changes can be found in our breakdown of the patch notes, but below, we’ll gather every snippet of information we can find on Diablo 4 Season 4.

Season 3 of Diablo 4 wasn’t as well received as Season 2 which has caused Blizzard to rethink their approach to the game’s seasonal content. As Season 4 hasn’t been revealed yet, we don’t know what the theme will be. Other seasons focused on Malignant Hearts, vampires, and robots, so it will be interesting to see if Blizzard brings any of these ideas back in Season 4 of Diablo 4.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 4 Season 4 PTR is now live.

Yes, Diablo 4 Season 4 will begin on Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 10am PDT, 1pm EDT, 6pm BST, 8pm CEST, and 5am AEDT after being delayed from April 16.

Season 3 will still end on April 16, 2024, with the Season 4 Public Test Realm (PTR) starting on April 2, 2024, and will run until April 9.

Do we know the theme for Season 4?

No, not yet. Season 4 will likely have its own theme, a new questline, and a story, separate from the main game and previous seasons.

However, after the success of Season 2’s Vampire Powers and the lackluster response to Construct, Season 4 may combine elements from previous seasons as well as have its own gimmick.

Based on the PTR patch notes, we know that Season 4 will be adding The Pit of Artificers for endgame players and will make significant changes to Hell Tide events.

It’s also been confirmed that Season 2 boss Lord Zir will be returning as a summonable boss and that Andariel will also be joining him. Being able to replay exclusive bosses from earlier seasons is a feature fans have been asking for since the end of Season 2, so this is an exciting step.

It’s also possible that more seasonal content might not remain exclusive to the season it was added in the future, which is a tantalizing prospect. We’ll be sure to update this guide with everything else we know about Diablo 4 Season 4 when Blizzard unveils it in full.

