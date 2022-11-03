When is Diablo 3 Season 28? Possible start date, theme, & rewards

Sam is a games writer for Dexerto specializing in Diablo, Final Fantasy, and Pokemon. An NCTJ accredited journalist, Sam also holds a degree in journalism from the University of Central Lancashire and has many years of experience as a professional writer. Being able to marry his love of writing with his addiction to video games was always one of his life goals. He also loves all things PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo in equal measure. Contact at [email protected]

Diablo 3 Season 28 will be upon us soon enough, so here’s everything you need to know about our next trip into Hell.

A Diablo 3 Season 28 is as inevitable as Diablo’s next resurrection. In the coming months, Season 27 will begin to wind down and Season 28 of the game will begin clawing its way out of the Burning Hells.

While there’s still a good portion of Season 27 to go until Season 28 begins to emerge, it pays to be prepared for Diablo’s next onslaught. So, here is everything we know about when Season 27 is likely to end when Season 28 will start – and what the next theme could be.

Contents

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 3 Season 28 is inevitable.

When does Diablo 3 Season 27 end?

While we don’t know for certain when Season 27 of Diablo 3 will end, we can take an educated guess based on when the previous 26 seasons ended.

Recent seasons have ranged from 15 to 18 weeks in length so we expect Season 27 to run well into January 2023 before it ends. Based on our estimation of when Season 28 will start, we predict that Season 27 will end on or around Monday, January 9, 2023.

Not only would this be in line with Blizzard’s previous patterns, but it would also give them the opportunity to release Season 28 on a day considered unlucky for some – which is a very Diablo thing to do.

When does Diablo 3 Season 28 start?

Blizzard has not confirmed when the next season of Diablo 3 will begin. However, we suspect Season 28 will start on Friday, January 13, 2022.

Not only would this fit in with Blizzard’s usual timescales around Diablo 3 seasons, but it would also let them release a new season early in 2023 and take advantage of falling on a Friday the 13th date.

Of course, this is all speculation on our part, even with it being evidence-based reasoning. We’ll likely find out more when Blizzard releases its next PTR test for Diablo 3, likely in mid-December.

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo’s next theme is yet to be revealed.

Diablo 3 Season 28 theme

Diablo 3 Season 27 introduced Angelic Crucibles and Sanctified Powers as the seasonal gimmick. This theme is likely to end with Season 27, pathing the way for something new.

Of course, some seasonal features can come back around and make it into the main game, but as with every other season of Diablo 3, Season 28 will have its very own unique theme.

Currently, we don’t know what this will be, but we’re likely to know more about Season 28’s theme well before it arrives.

So that’s everything we know so far about Diablo 3 Season 28, from when it starts to its theme and limited-time game mode.

Looking to stay a step ahead of the competition? Be sure to check out our Diablo 3 guides:

How to find & defeat Izual | Where to find Kanai’s Cube in Diablo 3 | How to get Dawn Demon Hunter crossbow | Best Barbarian Builds | Best Crusader Builds | Best Demon Hunter Builds | Best Monk Builds | Best Necromancer Builds | Best Witch Doctor Builds | Best Wizard Builds