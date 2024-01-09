When is Diablo 3 Season 30 Lords of Hell? Start date & more

Diablo 3 Season 30 will represent a new era for Diablo 3, as it will be different from the usual content the game has received since seasons began. Here’s what you need to know.

Since Diablo 4’s release, Diablo 3 announced that new seasonal content would be stopping as the game started to wind down to make way for Diablo 4 new seasons. However, there are still lots of people playing Diablo 3 and this will likely be the case for years to come.

While Diablo 3 Season 29 was officially the final season of Diablo 3, Season 30 and subsequent seasons will continue, but won’t feature any new content. Instead, they’ll recycle and remix content from older seasons. Season 30 is the first of these, so here’s everything we know about this new chapter in Diablo 3.

Contents

Blizzard Diablo 4 has now arrived, ending Diablo 3’s new seasonal content.

When does Diablo 3 Season 29 end?

Season 29 of Diablo 3 ended on January 7, 2024, and was considered the final season to feature any new content.

When does Diablo 3 Season 30 start?

Season 30 will go live on January 12, 2024, at 5 pm local server time wherever you are in the world.

Diablo 3 Season 30 details

Season 30 The Lords of Hell recycles the theme from Season 25 by letting players infuse themselves with the essence of the Prime and Lesser Evils using Soul Shards.

There will once again be 7 unique Soul Shards (based on the seven Lords of Hell), which give players fun new demonic powers. One of 3 Prime Evil Soul Shards can be equipped into Helms and one of 4 Lesser Evil Soul Shards can be equipped into Weapons. Each Soul Shard can be upgraded three times using a new seasonal-exclusive consumable, the Hellforge Ember.

Soul Shards and Hellforge Embers can drop from anywhere in Sanctuary, but Soul Shards have a higher chance to drop from killing Bosses. Soul Shards cannot be traded but they can be salvaged or utilized in Caldesann’s Despair.

It will only be possible to equip one Prime Evil Soul Shard and one Lesser Evil Soul Shard at a time. Finally, Soul Shards and Hellforge Embers only drop in Seasonal play, and will not be able to be transferred to non-seasonal characters when Season 30 of Diablo 3 ends.

