Where to find Kanai’s Cube in Diablo 3

Kanai’s Cube is one of Diablo 3’s key items, and we have all the info you need to know to find and start using it for yourself.

In Diablo 3, Kanai’s Cube is a crucial item for character growth, just as important as farming items and grinding Paragon.

One of the main uses of the Cube is the three item slots for legendary power extraction, but it can reforge, upgrade, and augment items, as well.

We’ll go over where to go and how to obtain Kanai’s Cube in Diablo 3 right here.

Kanai’s Cube Diablo 3 location

Kanai’s Cube can be found in The Ruins of Sescheron, located in the very top right corner of the Act 3 map. Once you arrive, go left towards the city and make your way around the surrounding ruins.

In one of the corners (upper right, lower right, lower left, or lower right) you’ll find the entrance to the actual zone you need to enter: the Elder Sanctum.

Once you enter the Elder Sanctum, you’ll need to make your through the entire zone, almost to the end. Just before the ending, you should find Kanai’s Cube surrounded by orange flame on an altar. Simply click on it, and it will automatically transport back to town, ready for use.

It’s important to note that you’ll have to find Kanai’s Cube once every Season, but only once for your entire account. Once you find it for one character, it will be available for use on all of your alts, as well. Once you have it, the Cube can be accessed from any town in the game.

Kanai’s Cube abilities & recipes

Any legendary power of an item (the orange text underneath the item’s stats) can be extracted by the Cube and placed into the appropriate spot. These include:

Weapon — weapon and off-hand legendary powers.

— weapon and off-hand legendary powers. Armor — legendary powers from any of the six major amour slots (Helm, Shoulders, Chest, Gloves, Pants, Boots), as well as belts and bracers.

— legendary powers from any of the six major amour slots (Helm, Shoulders, Chest, Gloves, Pants, Boots), as well as belts and bracers. Jewelry — legendary amulet and ring powers.

Furthermore, you can also reforge (reroll) legendary items, upgrade rare items, convert set items, remove item level requirements, convert gems and materials, and augment ancient items.

For a full rundown of what Kanai’s Cube can be used for, be sure to check out the comprehensive guide over on Icy Veins, and don’t forget to grab it at the start of every new season, either.