When is Diablo 3 Season 32: Ethereal Memory? Start date & more

Diablo 3 Seasons have been a remix of old ones since Diablo 4 arrived. Here’s what you need to know about Diablo 3 Season 32: Ethereal Memory.

Since Diablo 4’s release, Diablo 3 announced that new seasonal content would be stopping as the game started to make way for its sequel’s seasons. However, Seasons have continued in a new form, utilizing concepts from the previous thirty.

While Diablo 3 Season 29 was officially the final season of Diablo 3 to feature new content, Season 30 and subsequent seasons have continued to recycle old themes. Season 32: Ethereal Memory is one of these, so here’s everything we know about this latest outing.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment Diablo 3 Season 32 will look to the past for it’s theme.

When does Diablo 3 Season 32 start?

Season 32: Ethereal Memory will begin on July 12 at 5 PM server time PDT/CET/KST.

Diablo 3 Season 32 details

In Season 32, Diablo 3 will revive the Ethereal Memory theme, which originally debuted back in Season 24.

Ethereals are a weapon type that players will be able to hunt for through their seasonal journey. These powerful items allow players to roll a powerful set of affixes, a random Class Weapon Legendary Power, and a random Class Passive Power.

Article continues after ad

They also will have unique icons, names, item types, and sounds originally found in Diablo II. For additional details on Ethereals, check out the list below:

Ethereals are account-bound and can only be dropped by monsters, chests, and destructible environment items, but do not require your character to be Level 70 in order to drop. Ethereals cannot be acquired through Kanai’s Cube or from Kadala.

Ethereal rarity drop rate is set between Ancient and Primal items.

There are 3 unique Ethereals per class. Each Ethereal has fixed affixes and rolls one random Legendary Weapon power and one random Class Passive Skill.

Only one Ethereal can be equipped at a time.

Ethereals ignore item durability loss.

Legendary Powers and Class Passive Skills rolled on Ethereals do not stack with the same power equipped through Kanai’s Cube, Items, or Skills.

Ethereals cannot be Enchanted, Transmogrified, Dyed, Reforged, or traded.

Ethereals can be augmented.

Collecting all 21 Ethereals during the season will reward players with the Feat of Strength, Ethereal Recollection. Players who accomplish this will have all Ethereal transmogrify options available for future seasonal and non-seasonal play.

Ethereals only drop in Seasonal play and will not transfer to your non-seasonal character when the season ends.

Players should look to wrap up their Season 31 characters now, sending all items to storage and prepare to enter the non-seasonal (Eternal) realm.