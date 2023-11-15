Latest Diablo 4 hotfix praised for Living Steel buff: “Huge W”

Blizzard just launched a Diablo 4 hotfix that greatly improves the drop rate of Living Steel. Players have responded with near-universal approval.

Diablo 4 has had a number of improvements following the launch of Season of Blood. New content ranging from added endgame bosses to the massively popular Blood Harvest has gone a long way to repairing the game’s reputation amongst players.

In fact, Diablo 4’s new Blood Harvest mechanic had players calling for it to replace the “boring” Helltides that preceded it. Of course, Helltides are still a necessity to farm Living Steel so you can one-shot Grigoire with your HOTA Barbarian.

Unfortunately, the abysmal drop rates for Living Steel had players petitioning Blizzard for changes. Thanks to a newly released Diablo 4 hotfix, those drop rates have been fixed and players firmly agree that this was a “huge W” on Blizzard’s part.

According to the hotfix notes, the adjustments to Living Steel drops are as follows:

Living Steel Chest in World Tier 3: Increased from 1 to 2. There is an additional chance for 1-2 extra Living Steels to drop.

Living Steel Chest in World Tier 4: Increased from 3 to 5. There is an additional chance for 5 extra Living Steels to drop.

All other Helltide chests will additionally grant 1 Living Steel in World Tier 4.

These changes should make it easier on players looking to target farm Duriel for Unique loot and players seem to recognise that. In an announcement post on the game’s Subreddit, users showed almost unanimous support for the move.

“I’m happy with this new change. It’s definitely a positive for us still chasing Ubers,” one player put forward. “Can confirm, had ten Living Steel drop from one chest,” replied another. “We thought it was bugged.”

Blizzard Entertainment More Living Steel means more Duriel fights which means more Shakos baby!

Indeed the only real criticism regarding the change appears to be that “it should have been done sooner”. It is Diablo 4 after all so it would be weird if everyone was happy at once.

If you’re looking to take advantage of the abundance of Living Steel following this most recent Diablo 4 hotfix, check out our guides to get yourself boss-ready.

