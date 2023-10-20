Diablo 4 Season 2’s Blood Harvest has players begging for Helltide changes

Diablo 4 Season 2 has brought the Blood Harvest world event with it and players are blown away by how good it is. Many are hoping Blizzard can use it as a model to improve Helltides.

Diablo 4’s second season is finally upon us and despite some hiccups at launch, Season of Blood is a massive step up for the game according to players. Despite some Steam review bombing, the game’s community is now actively “rooting for Blizzard”.

Changes to Mounts and new target farming mechanics are just some of the changes that Diablo 4 Season 2 has gotten very right. The biggest addition by far, and the one fans are most excited about, is the Blood Harvest world events.

The game’s Subreddit is flooded with posts praising how good Blood Harvests feel to play through, particularly because of the insane quality of loot they offer. Their similarity to Helltide events has players petitioning for Blizzard to merge the two following Season 2.

u/Lyioux posted a massive list of potential improvements for Helltides based on their experience with Diablo 4’s new Blood Harvests. Things like increased mob density, more elites, and the carrying over of farmable resources from one event to the next.

There is almost unanimous agreement in the comments from users who cannot get enough of Blood Harvests. Some have gone as far as to call the Blood Harvest “Helltide 2.0”.

“Outside of doing journey checklist stuff and the seasonal quest, I’m living in blood harvests while leveling,” one player explained. “It’s the type of content I envisioned with an open-world Diablo game.”

Others have credited Diablo 4’s Blood Harvests as “the most fun mechanic in the game”. The new event’s hourly rotation has given fans a major reason to explore the game’s open world.

Fortunately, Diablo 4’s development team has said previously that Seasonal mechanics that are received positively could make it into the Eternal Realm. The glowing reception for Blood Harvests could make them the first to do so.

If you’re currently fighting the vampire scourge plaguing Sanctuary, or if Blood Harvests have enticed you enough to jump back into Diablo 4, we have heaps of guides to help in your adventures.

