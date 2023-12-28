Diablo 4 players furious as “unplayable” lag ruins single-player content

Diablo 4 users who only play solo are furious that lag issues constantly make the game “unplayable.”

Diablo 4 offers a robust experience for those who prefer to fight off demons by their lonesome. However, like Diablo 3 before it, Blizzard’s latest adventure requires that players remain online at all times.

Developers and publishers typically use this mandate to reduce the chances of cheating and piracy. Yet, solo players see it as nothing short of a detriment, especially since server errors and the like can shut games down at a moment’s notice.

In terms of Diablo 4, these hiccups have caused players to lose Hardcore characters and restart pivotal gameplay moments, all because of something beyond their control.

Diablo 4 players lash out about lag problems plaguing the game

A Redditor and D4 player recently went on a rant about the title’s ongoing lag issues. In the Reddit post, the user particulary questions the need for the online-only structure and wonders why solo players can’t explore Sancturary offline.

What precipitated the rant was the player’s loss of a Blood Harvest event after spending several nights saving up 150 blood lures to activate it. The cause of the event loss? Diablo’s “unplayable lag kicking in.”

Users in the thread were quick to explain that playing offline is out of the question because the game wasn’t designed that way. Still, many agree the current state of things is indeed frustrating.

Several people chimed in to say they, too, have lost progress because of Diablo 4’s lag troubles. “Yep, I just lost a hardcore character yesterday because of D4 lag (and I have fibre network connection),” one person commented. Another fan shared a similar experience, “Level 81 hardcore necro lost because of lag 2 nights ago.”

Others suggested turning off Diablo 4’s crossplay feature, given that it’s known to cause trouble. The original poster claimed they’ve tried that and still experience lag at high rates.

One person went as far as to say that apart from turning off crossplay, there’s nothing anyone can do – “it’s a Diablo problem.”

And that problem likely isn’t being helped by masses of players with extra time signing on during the holiday season.