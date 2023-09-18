Diablo 4’s “dead” servers have fans joking they’ve discovered “single-player mode”

Diablo 4 has become a ghost town for one gamer. Screenshots posted by the player show a shockingly barren multiplayer landscape.

Diablo 4 players have been pronouncing the game dead since shortly after the launch of its first season. While hyperbole at first, the game’s abysmal Twitch viewership is proof of a growing lack of interest.

While Diablo 4 can be an engaging game with fantastic ARPG mechanics and interesting build-crafting, players have cited a lack of content and poor itemization as major faults of late.

There’s still a desire for an improved Diablo 4 experience with players begging Blizzard for a major overhaul in Season 2 to revive the game. To illustrate its current state at the tail end of Season 1, Reddit user u/eazy937 has posted some screenshots of what they call “single-player mode”.

The series of screenshots posted to Diablo 4’s Subreddit show the popular thoroughfares of Ked Bardu devoid of other players. This is one of Diablo 4’s major cities and they’re ordinarily filled with gamers doing the busywork common in ARPGs.

Highly trafficked areas like the blacksmith, closet, and occultist show no other players. From the release of Diablo 4 until even the mid-point of the first season, these areas were bustling with decked-out characters showing off their gear.

Other users in the thread weren’t surprised at the images with one explaining that Diablo 4 is “just dead”. While the replies were full of discussion about the game’s shortcomings, many players were still hopeful for a turnaround.

“The game has a lot of potential like everyone has commented and hopefully they make some big changes,” one user commented. “I don’t see many people playing either.”

Blizzard Entertainment Hopefully, Blizzard has a powerful enough Necromancer to revive Diablo 4.

Diablo 4’s Season of the Malignant is still live and ends on October 17. The game’s second content update Season of Blood will begin shortly after.

Developers have said they’ll need a total of four hours to show off all the incoming content for Diablo 4 Season of Blood. Maybe it will be enough to bring players and viewers back to the game.