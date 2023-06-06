How to complete Keeping the Old Traditions quest in Diablo 4

Diablo 4’s Keeping the Old Traditions quest is a fun one but has the possibility of leaving players stumped. If the solution is eluding you and you’re tired of the quest frustrating you, our D4 guide reveals all.

Outside of Diablo 4’s main campaign, the game is littered with a ton of Strongholds, Dungeons, a variety of side missions, and other optional content. The Secret of the Spring quest is a tricky, early mission that can leave players scratching their heads, but evidently so could Keeping the Old Traditions.

While not an inherently difficult side mission, its unclear solution can be misconstrued. With that being said, our D4 guide will give you all the help that you need to tick this one off as completed.

Keeping the Old Traditions quest walkthrough in Diablo 4

The crucial stage of Diablo 4’s Keeping the Old Traditions quest is needing to emote in front of a statue to solve the questline’s overall riddle.

To give you a complete rundown on where to find the quest and what to do, follow these useful steps:

Make Keeping the Old Traditions quest your active mission after finding the Lonely Offering. Now, head to the blue area on your map as highlighted by the quest. In the area, you’ll eventually find a large statue in a wall. From here, simply use the Yes emote directly in front of it. Once you’ve done that, a chest will spawn out of the ground. Open it, accept its rewards, and this will signal the end of the Keeping the Old Traditions quest.

If you’re not sure how emotes work, we’ve got a comprehensive guide here showing you how to use them and customize them so that you can equip the yes emote.

Diablo 4 has a ton of mechanics and secrets and our other guides will be able to help you out:

