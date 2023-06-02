Diablo 4 Murmuring Obols are an in-game currency that can be used to unlock rare and legendary items for your characters. So, here’s how you can get them.

Diablo 4 features numerous loot that can be obtained from deadly bosses, quests, and events that occur in the game’s apocalyptic world. One of the most useful items is Murmuring Obols, which enable adventurers to unlock a variety of weapons, armor, and Whispering Keys.

This obviously makes locating Murmuring Obols incredibly important in Diablo 4, especially if you want to get your hands on some legendary gear. So, if you’re struggling to find Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4, then our guide has you covered.

How to get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4

Blizzard Murmuring Obols can reward you with some powerful weapons and items.

Murmuring Obbols can be acquired from Local Events Rewards. Local Events are optional quests that players can complete in order to earn extra rewards like experience points, gold, and a Greater Radiant Chest.

These events appear as orange circles on the map, so simply head towards them in order to begin the Local Event. It’s important to note, that some of them will be much harder to complete, so you’ll need to be ready for a challenge.

Once you’ve completed a Local Event, you’ll have a chance to secure a Greater Radiant Chest. The Greater Radiant Chests also drop Murmuring Obols as well as other in-game items.

Murmuring Obols uses in Diablo 4

Murmuring Obols are used to acquire items from the Purveyor of Curiosities – an NPC that offers players the chance to secure rare and legendary items in exchange for Obols. It’s important to note that the item rewarded will be completely random, and it will scale with your character’s level.

This means you’ll need to farm up a lot of Obols if you wish to increase your chances of securing the best items on offer.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get Murmuring Obols in Diablo 4. Make sure you check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and guides.

