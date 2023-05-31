Diablo 4: Where to find Whispering Keys for Silent Chests

Blizzard Entertainment’s Diablo 4 wants to whisk its curious players off around Sanctuary in search of Whispering Keys and Silent Chests. They will aid you in your quest to quell the ongoing war between the High Heavens and Burning Hells.

There are a bunch of new elements and innovations in Diablo 4 such as mounts finally being introduced. Another nifty little addition is the inclusion of Whispering Keys and Silent Chests. This devilish duo provides players with more reasons to search Sanctuary and the reward is usually very handsome.

Article continues after ad

Unsurprisingly though, it’s not going to be as straightforward as you’d like. So, to make things clear and concise, this helpful guide will walk you through the twists and turns you’ll likely experience when finding Whispering Keys and their accompanying Silent Chests in the game.

Blizzard Entertainment

Where to find Whispering Keys in Diablo 4

Whispering Keys cannot be found out in the wild in Diablo 4, they have to be bought from any of the game’s Purveyor of Curiosities. You’ll find them hiding in the back streets of the game’s various towns and hub areas, meaning you have ample opportunity to obtain some Whispering Keys.

Article continues after ad

An actual key itself will cost you 20 Murmuring Obols. If you’re unsure as to what these are, they are simple rewards that players will be gifted for completing certain events, successfully overcoming quests, and finding and purifying Cursed Chests and Shrines in many of the game’s endless array of dungeons.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Where to find Silent Chests in Diablo 4

With some Whispering Keys in hand, it’s now time to use them on Silent Chests – which are big chests, clearly marked with a giant padlock, and are randomly strewn about the lands of Sanctuary.

Article continues after ad

Based on our experience with Diablo 4, Silent Chests can pop up anywhere. Not only that, but their placement will change between sessions. Meaning, if you come across one, you’d better hope you have a Whispering Key. Again, don’t fret, as the quantity of Silent Chests seems to be endless in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4’s combination of Whispering Keys and Silents Chests should keep you occupied. If you’re eager for more tidbits though, here are many more guides for Blizzard’s looter-adventure title:

Article continues after ad

Best Diablo 4 Druid builds | Best Diablo 4 Necromancer builds | Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer builds | Will Diablo 4 be on Steam Deck? | How to get Diablo 4 beta wolf pet cosmetic | Will Diablo 4 have microtransactions & is it pay to win? | Is Diablo 4 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Diablo 4: Who is Tyrael? | Will Diablo 4 have controller support on PC? | What is the max level in Diablo 4? | Diablo 4 review