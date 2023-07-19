Diablo 4: Where to find Aspect of Plunging Darkness

Aspects in Diablo 4 are powerful enhancements that give some character classes a specific power boost. Here is where you can find the Aspect of Plunging Darkness, a powerful upgrade for the Necromancer class.

The Necromancer is a death-dealing battle mage in Diablo 4. Since the game has released, people have discovered quite a few ways that the Necromancer can deal vast amounts of damage, and Aspects can increase this even further.

As such, if you are playing Necromancer and are looking to enhance the damage output of your Bone Prison ability, then Aspect of Plunging Darkness is something you’ll want to equip.

Article continues after ad

This Aspect creates a Blight Pool that deals 50-100% bonus damage while using the Bone Prison ability and is incredibly useful to builds who use Bone skills. Here’s where to find the Legendary Aspect of Plubging Darkness.

Blizzard Entertainment The Aspect of Plunging Darkness can enhance the power of Bone Prison

Where to find Aspect of Plunging Darkness in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Plunging Darkness can be obtained by following one of the two steps below:

Dungeon Method : You will need to complete the dungeon Rimescar Cavern (located in the Fractured Peaks) and then claim the Aspect of Plunging Darkness after defeating the boss and clearing the dungeon.

: You will need to complete the dungeon (located in the Fractured Peaks) and then claim the Aspect of Plunging Darkness after defeating the boss and clearing the dungeon. Legendary Gear Methods: You can also extract this power from any items that drop and happen to have it, then imprint the Aspect onto your chosen item through an Occultist in town.

You need to remember that if you obtain the Aspect from the Codex of Power (by completing the dungeon) then you will get it in the lowest possible value. In other words, the bonus that the Aspect provides will be the lowest one if you follow the dungeon method.

Article continues after ad

However, it is a guaranteed way of obtaining the Aspect as if you follow the Legendary gear route, you may need to spend a lot of time grinding. The chance of this Aspect appearing in a random piece of Legendary gear is rare.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In any case, Aspect of Plunging Darkness can be used on one-handed weapons, two-handed weapons, gloves, amulets, and rings.

This concludes our guide for Aspect of Plunging Darkness in Diablo 4. If you found it informative, then please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Article continues after ad

Best Diablo 4 Druid builds | Best Diablo 4 Necromancer builds | Best Diablo 4 Sorcerer builds | Will Diablo 4 be on Steam Deck? | How to get Diablo 4 beta wolf pet cosmetic | Diablo 4 system requirements | Will Diablo 4 have microtransactions & is it pay to win? | Is Diablo 4 coming to Nintendo Switch? | Diablo 4: Who is Tyrael? | Will Diablo 4 have controller support on PC?