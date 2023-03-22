Diablo 4 voice cast – All characters and voice actors

Diablo 4 will have a wide range of main and supporting roles with Blizzard recruiting plenty of talent to help the dark narrative unravel. So, here is every actor and actress that we know of that could be providing voices for the RPG title.

It’s been years in the making, but Diablo 4 is set to descend from the High Heavens, or ascend from the Burning Hells if you fancy, and throw gamers into a brutal world filled with conflict.

Dungeon exploring and loot collecting is all part of the traditional Diablo fun, but so is the game’s wider story. Any hardened Diablo fan will tell you how crucial lore is in the universe, and Diablo 4 is set to be no different.

With new and returning characters set to bring Diablo 4 to life, here is every voice actor and actress that we could expect to see in Blizzard’s new RPG game.

Diablo 4 characters & cast

We know that there will be characters such as Lilith, Inarius, and Tyrael making major contributions to the story, so we’ll be sure to update this list once we know their voice roles.

For now, here’s a list of voice actors and respective characters they’ve applied their skills to in recent Diablo games:

Adria : Alyson Reed

: Alyson Reed Auriel: Cree Summer

Cree Summer Azmodan: David Sobolov

David Sobolov Baal: Milton James

Milton James Enchantress: Sumalee Montano

Sumalee Montano Female Barbarian: Athena Karkanis

Athena Karkanis Female Crusader: Mary Elizabeth McGlynn

Mary Elizabeth McGlynn Female Demon Hunter: Laura Bailey

Laura Bailey Female Monk: Rajia Baroudi

Rajia Baroudi Female Witch Doctor: Erica Luttrell

Erica Luttrell Female Wizard: Grey DeLisle-Griffin

Grey DeLisle-Griffin Imperius: Rick D Wasserman

Rick D Wasserman King Leoric: Joe J Thomas

Joe J Thomas Leah: Jennifer Hale

Jennifer Hale Lorath Nahr: Yuri Lowenthal

Yuri Lowenthal Maghda: Susanne Blakeslee

Susanne Blakeslee Male Barbarian: Dorian Harewood

Dorian Harewood Male Crusader: Gideon Emery

Gideon Emery Male Demon Hunter: Robin Atkin Downes

Robin Atkin Downes Male Monk: Jamieson Price

Jamieson Price Male Witch Doctor: Carl Lumbly

Carl Lumbly Male Wizard: Crispin Freeman

Crispin Freeman Scoundrel: Troy Baker

Troy Baker Templar: Dominic Keating

Dominic Keating Zoltun Kulle: Steve Blum

As we’ve said, once a ton of this information becomes a lot more concrete we’ll be keeping on top of this guide so that you’re up-to-date with all of Diablo 4’s voice actors. For more guides on the game, check out the other ones we have for you here:

