Diablo 4 voice cast – All characters and voice actors

Diablo 4 will have a wide range of main and supporting roles with Blizzard recruiting plenty of talent to help the dark narrative unravel. So, here is every actor and actress that we know of that could be providing voices for the RPG title.
It’s been years in the making, but Diablo 4 is set to descend from the High Heavens, or ascend from the Burning Hells if you fancy, and throw gamers into a brutal world filled with conflict.
Dungeon exploring and loot collecting is all part of the traditional Diablo fun, but so is the game’s wider story. Any hardened Diablo fan will tell you how crucial lore is in the universe, and Diablo 4 is set to be no different.
With new and returning characters set to bring Diablo 4 to life, here is every voice actor and actress that we could expect to see in Blizzard’s new RPG game.
Diablo 4 characters & cast
We know that there will be characters such as Lilith, Inarius, and Tyrael making major contributions to the story, so we’ll be sure to update this list once we know their voice roles.
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
For now, here’s a list of voice actors and respective characters they’ve applied their skills to in recent Diablo games:
- Adria: Alyson Reed
- Auriel: Cree Summer
- Azmodan: David Sobolov
- Baal: Milton James
- Enchantress: Sumalee Montano
- Female Barbarian: Athena Karkanis
- Female Crusader: Mary Elizabeth McGlynn
- Female Demon Hunter: Laura Bailey
- Female Monk: Rajia Baroudi
- Female Witch Doctor: Erica Luttrell
- Female Wizard: Grey DeLisle-Griffin
- Imperius: Rick D Wasserman
- King Leoric: Joe J Thomas
- Leah: Jennifer Hale
- Lorath Nahr: Yuri Lowenthal
- Maghda: Susanne Blakeslee
- Male Barbarian: Dorian Harewood
- Male Crusader: Gideon Emery
- Male Demon Hunter: Robin Atkin Downes
- Male Monk: Jamieson Price
- Male Witch Doctor: Carl Lumbly
- Male Wizard: Crispin Freeman
- Scoundrel: Troy Baker
- Templar: Dominic Keating
- Zoltun Kulle: Steve Blum
As we’ve said, once a ton of this information becomes a lot more concrete we’ll be keeping on top of this guide so that you’re up-to-date with all of Diablo 4’s voice actors. For more guides on the game, check out the other ones we have for you here:
All Diablo 4 beta rewards & how to unlock them | Is Diablo 4 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Will Diablo 4 be on Steam Deck? | How to get Diablo 4 beta wolf pet cosmetic | Diablo 4 system requirements | Will Diablo 4 have microtransactions & is it pay to win? | Is Diablo 4 coming to Nintendo Switch? | What is the max level in Diablo 4? | Will Diablo 4 have controller support on PC? | Will Diablo 4 beta progress carry over to the full game? | All Diablo 4 Classes: From Druid to Barbarian | Is there character customization in Diablo 4? | Diablo 4 editions & pre-order bonuses