Will Diablo 4 beta progress carry over to the full game?

Wondering if your Diablo 4 closed beta progress will transfer over to full the game? Well, our hub has everything you need to know.

The Diablo 4 beta is in full swing, giving adventurers the chance to dive into the game’s dungeons before the full release. Not only does the beta feature a number of iconic classes, but there are also plenty of new locations, weapons, and enemies to discover.

However, many players will be wondering whether Diablo 4 beta progress carries over to the full release. After all, grinding out mobs and using the beta to level up your character would be beneficial to any adventurer aiming to reach the max level in Diablo 4.

So, without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Diablo 4’s closed beta progress.

Will Diablo 4 beta progress carry over?

Blizzard The Diablo 4 beta has finally been released.

No, Diablo 4 beta progress will not carry over to the full release of the game. This will obviously come as a disappointment to players who want to get a headstart in leveling their character. However, the beta is a great time to test out the game’s new skills and get a feel for the classes that are available.

After all, having early-game knowledge of your character class, surrounding, and enemies will enable you to quickly breeze through the early stages of the game upon release. While the Diablo 4 beta progress will not carry over, there are a number of exciting rewards that can be claimed.

In fact, the Diablo 4 beta includes three in-game items that can be claimed and will be transferred over to your account after the beta concludes. These are the following:

Initial Casualty Title

Early Voyager Title

Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item

Make sure you check out our Diablo 4 beta rewards hub to find out how you can unlock each item.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether Diablo 4 beta progress will carry over to the full game. For more Diablo news and guides, be sure to check out our page and content below to get a head start.