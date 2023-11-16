Top 10 video games where you can pet the dog

Video games allow you to immerse yourself in a plethora of activities, from eating food to petting an adorable dog. That being said, let’s take a look at some games that allow you to pet the dog.

We have reached a point in video games where it takes more than just advanced graphics and textures to immerse the player; what sets them apart are the finer and more nuanced details.

Studios like Naughty Dog and Rockstar Games understand this, allowing you to interact with the world in a very natural sense, making the world feel more lived in.

Of late, many games have started inculcating this interesting detail where you can press a button to pet the dog and players can’t get enough of it. While this small little detail doesn’t change how the game progresses, it definitely does put a smile on your face.

Let’s take a look at 10 video games that are sure to make you smile by allowing you to pet the dog.

1. Fallout 4

Bethesda Softworks

Dogmeat is a floofy companion that is sure to brighten players days in the post-apocalyptic setting of Fallout 4. This loyal German Shepherd acts as an optional companion that helps find hidden items and disarm enemies.

Initially called Dogshit, the name was later changed to Dogmeat, derived from the 1975 film A Boy and His Dog.

2. Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain

Konami D Dog in Metal Gear Solid 5

D-Dog, DD or Diamond Dog is as iconic as any other Metal Gear character. DD sports a cute eye patch, similar to that of his owner Venom Snake.

Ocelot trained DD at the Mother Base thinking the pup would be of some help. DD later helps players on their missions by helping distract enemies and detect mines which definitely makes this floofy companion worthy of some pets.

3. The Last of Us Part 1 and 2

Buckley is a dog that appears in both The Last of Us Parts 1 and 2. While he is supposed to be a guard dog, the first time Joel is greeted by Buckley, Tommy tells him that Buckley is not much of a guard dog.

You can give Buckley an unlimited amount of pets in both the games as you call him a good boy and give him a nice ear scratch. You can even unlock a PlayStation achievement literally called “Who’s A Good Boy?” when you pet Buckley in the first game.

4. Red Dead Redemption 2

Rockstar Games

Red Dead Redemption 2 boasts a wide variety of flora and fauna, with different animals roaming the wild, from a wild horse to a lovable dog, and players can spend hours patting the dogs.

If you end up shooting a dog in Red Dead Redemption 2, your honor level decreases, even if it is an enemy dog, which goes on to show Rockstar Games’ love for dogs.

5. Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 features an adorable range of animal companions called amigos that players can recruit to help in their quest in Yara. These amigos range from a ferocious black panther to a crocodile, all of which you can pet.

However, among all these, the most adorable one is Chorizo, the small, adorable Dachshund pup who has a small wheelchair to support his legs, which were injured in an accident. While Chorizo might not fair well in combat when compared to other amigos, petting him is sure to outclass any perks other companions offer.

6. Undertale

Undertale is a unique game and for a game like Undertale to have the petting option doesn’t seem farfetched. However, it bumps this feature up a notch as you are given the option to pet the dog instead of fighting it.

Whether you choose a pacifist run or a genocide run, killing a dog is where most players draw the line making the encounter with a dog much more interesting in this absurd yet masterpiece of a game.

7. The Last Guardian

The Last Guardian tells the story of a lost boy who befriends Trico, a legendary mythological beast. Unsure of whether the dog-like creature would be able to find its way out on its own, the boy urges it to accompany him through the ruins as he looks for his home.

However, deep down, the story is simply about a boy and his dog’s journey, and interestingly, you can pet this floofy mythological doggo as well.

8. Spider-Man 2

Befriending a robot dog in Spider man 2

Insomniac Games hasn’t shied away from showcasing their love for animals, be it the cat costume in Spider-Man: Miles Morales or being able to pet Kraven’s Tiger in the latest Spider-Man sequel.

However, there is one side mission in Spider-Man 2 that is quite interesting, as the game puts you face-to-face with a hostile robot dog. However, instead of taking it down, Ganke uploads 10 million dog videos to the robot to neutralize it. The game then lets you pet the dog and play fetch with it.

9. Hades

Giving Cerberus pets in Hades

Cerberus is a three-headed hound in Supergiant Games’ Hades that guards the gates of the underground to prevent the undead from leaving. However ferocious and legendary Cerberus might seem, deep down he’s just an adorable doggo who loves receiving pets.

Similar to Trico in The Last Guardian, Cerberus comes off as a mythological ferocious beast but deep down he just wants to be called a good boy.

10. Alan Wake 2

Petting Mayor Setter in Alan Wake 2

A campaign for Mayor Setter is advertised throughout Alan Wake 2, with slogans such as “won’t ROLL OVER on the issues” and “isn’t afraid of the ROUGH questions.”

However, to players’ surprise, it is later revealed that Mayor Setter is, in fact, a really cute dog that you can pet however much you want. This was apparently inspired by the large number of dog mayors scattered across the US.