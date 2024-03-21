Want to know how you can get a dog in Rise of the Ronin? Well, our guide has everything you need to know when it comes to getting your very own canine companion.

Rise of the Ronin doesn’t just feature cuddly cats for players to collect. In fact, dog lovers will be pleased to find that you can get your very own Shiba Inu dog. Not only is this loyal canine incredibly cute, but it can also get you some incredibly powerful weapons and useful items that can help you on your adventure.

After all, having access to more equipment is always a bonus to any wandering samurai in the game. So, here’s exactly how you can get a dog in Rise of the Ronin and how you can send it out to local shrines for some additional goodies.

Contents

How to get a dog in Rise of the Ronin?

Team Ninja Getting a dog in Rise of the Ronin is very simple.

To get a dog in Rise of the Ronin, you first need to unlock the Longhouse. This location serves as your hub where you can store items, change your character’s appearance, and play coop with other players.

The Longhouse is located in Miyozaki and is unlocked after you’ve visited the Miyozaki Pleasure District, and spoken to Taka Murayama. Ryoma Sakamoto will gift you the Longhouse, but you’ll need to have completed The Plot to Assassinate Harris story quest to get the dog.

After you’ve completed this story quest, you’ll find your very own Pilgrim Dog outside the Longhouse.

What does the Pilgrim Dog do in Rise of the Ronin?

As the name suggests, the Pilgrim Dog is a canine that can be sent out on pilgrimages across Japan. Upon its travels to the local shrines, it has the chance to meet other players and Pilgrim Dogs.

Because of this, it’s important to give your Pilgrim Dog an offering of money. Doing so will increase the chances of your canine bringing back weapons, armor, charms, gifts, and silver coins.

How to send out your Pilgrim Dog?

Team Ninja Pilgrim Dogs can be sent out with a lot of money!

To send out your Pilgrim Dog on its travels, follow the instructions outlined below:

Head over to the Longhouse (east of the Miyozaki Pleasure District). Select the Housekeeping option. Choose the Pilgrim Dogs option. Select the amount of money you wish to give the dog (500, 3000, 10,000).

Once you’ve done the above, your dog will then be sent on its merry way. It’s important to note, that the Pilgrim Dog will return after an hour of real in-game time has passed. You’ll need to visit the Longhouse to acquire the items it has secured.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about how to unlock the dog in Rise of the Ronin. Now that you have your very own canine companion, be sure to check out our other Rise of the Ronin guides and page here.

