WoW’s beloved dog is finally coming back in The War Within and it’s here to stay

There are a lot of companions to choose from in World of Warcraft, but arguably, the most beloved one was never really a companion at all: Dog. New evidence suggests that everyone’s favorite canine is on the way back in The War Within as a fully-fledged companion.

According to Wowhead, new information obtained by dataminers suggests that Dog will be available to collect in The War Within. Known as Faithful Dog, players will be able to add it to their collections so that they never have to leave their perfect pet behind again.

Dog was first added to the game during Mists of Pandaria, where players stumbled upon it watching peacefully over Tillers Farm in the Valley of the Four Winds. The community quickly grew to love the furry NPC as he responded immensely positively to certain emotes, and the game regularly described it as “your dog” in the responses.

This led players to a quick attachment, and fears grew over what would happen to Dog at the end of the expansion. Fortunately, Dog followed to the new Garrisons introduced in Warlords of Draenor before eventually making their way to Dalaran during the Legion expansion.

Since then, little has been heard from Dog, who has been living, seemingly very well, in Breanni’s pet shop. It looks like The War Within is finally going to give players the opportunity to take Dog with them wherever they go.

There is no word yet on how exactly the companion will be added to collections, but the terrible situation in Dalaran that The War Within brings about could necessitate the rescue of Dog.

The release date for The War Within remains a mystery at the time of writing and the expansion is currently in its Alpha phase, with scores of people currently uncovering what it will offer players at launch.