How to unlock & use pet companions in Diablo 4

Blizzard shadow-dropped pets in Diablo 4’s 1.4.2 update. Here’s how players can unlock and use the new companions.

Patch notes for Diablo 4 1.4.2 went live days ahead of the update’s June 9 arrival. Most notably, the release notes promised adjustments for The Pit alongside a wide array of bug fixes.

To the surprise of players, the patch also introduced pets that can be unlocked and used as companions. Four pets in total now exist in the ARPG, each one capable of helping wanderers along in their adventure across Sanctuary’s hellish landscape.

What are pets in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4’s new furry companions will follow players when equipped and help out by gathering currency, materials, and more.

Article continues after ad

They can pick up the following:

Gold

Herbs

Ores

Gem Fragments

Crafting Materials

Forgotten Souls

Murmuring Obols

Aberrant Cinders.

There is one crucial limitation to keep in mind: Pets cannot gather quest items.

As in many other games, Diablo 4 lets players pet their furry friends. To do this, open Diablo 4’s gesture wheel by pushing up on the d-pad and select the “Hello” option.

Article continues after ad

How to claim pets

Blizzard Entertainment Meet Asheara, the Well-Behaved Dog

All Diablo 4 players can claim one of the pets for free – Asheara, the Well-Behaved Dog. After downloading the 1.4.2 patch, users should visit Kyovashad to complete the Faithful Companion quest.

The short questline merely requires players to approach the well-behaved canine and tell them how good they are. The quest will end there, so adventurers can head to their Wardrobe and equip their new dog companion.

Article continues after ad

Those who pre-order Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred expansion can gain access to three more pets (pictured in the featured image) – Alkor the Snow Leopard, Hratli the Canine, and Natalya the Tiger.

Players wanting to add Alkor, Hratli, and Natalya into their families should pre-purchase the expansion before its arrival this fall on Tuesday, October 8.