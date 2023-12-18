Diablo 4 player achieves world-first dungeon clear wearing the wrong gear

A Diablo 4 player has done the impossible by clearing the game’s hardest dungeon. It’s even more impressive when you realize they botched their exploit and did it unoptimized.

Diablo 4’s mid-season update brought the crushingly difficult Abattoir of Zir dungeons to the game. Their insanely hard level of challenge actually convinced some players to drop the game and wait for Season 3.

Fortunately, Blizzard saw the outcry and was quick to course-correct with a patch that toned down Abattoirs of Zir. Despite that, the higher tiers of these dungeons are now the penultimate challenge of the game and were still thought impossible to clear.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That is until a Chinese Diablo 4 player by the name of Xingluoah pitted his stacked Whirlwind/HotA Barbarian build against the tier 25 Abattoire of Zir and became the first player in the world to survive it. Initially reported by PC Gamer, this is one for the history books.

In the 25th tier of the Abattoire of Zir (bars) players pit themselves against enemies with billions of collective hitpoints in a timed challenge to pulp them all in 10 minutes. Famed Diablo 4 streamer Wudijo broke down Xingluoah’s legendary run and the sheer effort that goes into engineering something like it.

Article continues after ad

Abattoires of Zir have a randomized table of enemy types and Xingluoah took part in a days-long grind to ensure they had the easiest enemy variants (Skeletons and Spiders) to face off against. They also pushed their Tears of Blood Paragon Glyph to level 140 which is the highest we’ve seen so far.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

In order to take down the powerful enemies in the 25th tier of this particular dungeon, Xingluoah worked RNG to their favor but they also used an insanely optimized Barbarian build and a sneaky exploit.

Article continues after ad

The build relies on stacking guaranteed crits and Overpower by swapping between weapon types allocated to the Whirlwind and Overpower skills. Xingluoah amplified the build’s strengths by taking advantage of a particular bug that multiplies Legendary Aspect effects by swapping gear within the dungeon.

Blizzard Entertainment Barbarians have climbed the ranks to become the most powerful class in Diablo 4.

Thanks to their clever combo of build craft and bug exploits, Xingluoah was able to hit for damage in the tens of billions and breeze through the threats. Unfortunately, they missed a small detail for max optimization and forgot to swap out their pants. We’re sure the spiders and Skeletons were thankful though.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We can’t guarantee that you’ll be able to clear a tier 25 Abattoire of Zir but our huge list of Diablo 4 guides might help you get a bit closer.

Diablo 4 Review | Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4

Article continues after ad