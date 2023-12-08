Diablo 4 December 8 patch notes: Paragon Glyph XP buff, Abattoir of Zir fixes

The December 8 hotfix for Diablo 4 increases the Paragon Glyph experience earned in Abattoir of Zir and nerfs the dungeon’s difficulty.

Diablo 4’s 1.2.3 patch launched on December 5, most notably introducing players to the Abattoir of Zir dungeon. It didn’t arrive without a few flaws in tow, however.

Players quickly realized that even the dungeon’s lower tiers were far too difficult. The gruesome Paragon Glyph XP grind only exacerbated fan frustrations, making some want to quit D4 Season 2 altogether.

Blizzard developers listened to the community’s feedback and promised to deploy changes that would improve the Abattoir of Zir experience. Fortunately, the changes have now gone live across all platforms.

Diablo 4’s latest patch adds Paragon Glyph XP buff and more

The second hotfix for Update 1.2.3 is now available to download, complete with improvements impacting the Paragon Glyph XP grind and Abattoir of Zir’s overall difficulty.

As such, the Paragon Glyph XP that players earn from the dungeon has been increased across higher tiers. The patch notes also note earlier tiers in Abattoir of Zir have undergone a restructuring. In other words, users should have a much easier time working their way through the new endgame experience.

The full patch notes read as follows:

Paragon Glyph experience rewarded from the Abattoir of Zir has been increased, with significant increases for higher tiers. Examples: Tier 1: Unchanged(1000) Tier 5: 1800 → 2800 Tier 10: 3900 → 11600 Tier 20: 11900 → 65400 Tier 25: 17800 → 117100

Bloodseekers can no longer spawn with the Vampiric or Suppressor Affixes. Developer’s Note: This affects both Bloodseekers encountered throughout Season of Blood content as well as Abattoir of Zir.

We’ve restructured the earlier tiers of Abattoir of Zir, and the experience now begins with a difficulty close to that of Tier 90 Nightmare Dungeons. The Monsters continue to rapidly scale, reaching a similar difficulty of Nightmare Dungeon Tier 100 by Tier 5, and matching the current Live difficulty tuning by Tier 10. Additionally, we’ve reduced incoming damage by up to ~20% throughout all Tiers of Abattoir of Zir.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue related to leveling Glyphs in the Season Journey.

Performance and stability improvements.

There you have it, the patch notes for Diablo 4’s patch 1.2.3 hotix #2. For more on the latest Sanctuary-based adventures, check out the following guides:

