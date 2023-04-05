Diablo 4 endgame can turn all 120 dungeons up to Nightmare difficulty

While detailing Diablo 4’s endgame content, Blizzard developers revealed what players can expect from the Nightmare difficulty.

As Diablo 4’s long-awaited launch continues to draw near, the crew at Blizzard Entertainment has seen fit to share more concrete details about the final product.

One lead developer, for example, recently confirmed the respec system won’t be too costly. The recently held beta also revealed how split-screen co-op works on consoles.

But what can players expect from the new entry in terms of endgame-related content? According to Blizzard, users will still have plenty to accomplish after finishing Diablo 4’s story campaign.

Article continues after ad

Devs explain how Nightmare difficulty works Diablo 4’s endgame

The upcoming title will boast upwards of 120 different dungeons for players to find and explore across the world of Sanctuary. And each one can turn into a Nightmare dungeon during the endgame, Associate Game Director Joseph Piepiora noted in Diablo‘s ‘Into the Endgame’ video.

According to Game Producer Ash Sweetring, players will enter Nightmare dungeons with a Nightmare sigil capable of significantly changing the “playstyle and intensity” of dungeons they explored in the story mode.

Article continues after ad

On top of boosting a level’s difficulty, Nightmare dungeons will also include extra objectives and Affixes. The latter should introduce yet another degree of difficulty. A Hellgate constitutes one type of Affix, popping up as portals that spawn monsters that aren’t native to the area.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Diablo 4’s endgame content will further include World Tiers, the first of which is unlocked after users beat the campaign and complete the Capstone dungeon. Finishing the initial World Tier, in turn, will grant players access to a new difficulty level and loot.

Article continues after ad

The Paragon system serves as another endgame addition, which expands upon Diablo 4’s regular skill tree to offer more customization options.

Blizzard teased the Fields of Hatred for the endgame, too, promising a PvP experience wherein Lilith feels everpresent.

Playing PvP unlocks Shards that must be purified before being sold in town cosmetics and rewards. The twist is that other players can overtake and steal from someone holding onto Shards.

At the very least, it seems Diablo 4’s endgame content will offer plenty of challenges for fans to sink their teeth into.