Diablo 4: Act Mission List

Diablo 4 has been out for a week now and players have been busy going through the game and enjoying their time fighting against the evil monsters in the Sanctuary. However, it is a massive game and you might be wondering how many missions there are in this game including their names to get a sense of the overall scale of Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 is definitely one of the best games of 2023. It has hit the field running and has received worldwide acclaim from both critics as well as fans. It has a rich and diverse world that is filled with quests to complete, features to access, and enemies to defeat all across.

The story of Diablo 4 is gripping and there is a lot to uncover as you progress your way through Sanctuary. As such, the game is quite big and has a bucket full of missions to go through before you can uncover all the secrets that this game has to offer.

Hence, here is a list of all the major Acts and mission lists in Diablo 4 that you need to finish to finally free the Sanctuary from its evils.

Contents

Diablo 4 Acts and Mission List

Here are all the missions from the main story that you need to complete to reach the end of Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Prologue- Wandering

Blizzard Diablo 4 Prologue sets the tone for the game in a perfect manner

Dusk on the Mountain

Darkness Within

A Hero’s Return

A Hero’s Reward

Prayers for Salvation

In Search of Answers

Rite of Passage

Missing Pieces

Diablo 4 Act 1: A Cold and Iron Faith

Blizzard Diablo 4 Act I makes the story very interesting

Ill Tidings

Tarnished Luster

The Knight and the Magpie

Undertaking

Below

In Her Wake

Storming the Gates

The Cost of Knowledge

Light’s Guidance

Kor Valar

Pilgrimage

Light’s Judgement

Light’s Protection

Wayward

Shroud of the Horadrim

Fledgling Scholar

Crossing Over

Descent

Light’s Resolve

Diablo 4 Act 2: The Knife Twists Again

Blizzard The story starts to take a dark tone from Act 2

An Unforseen Visit

Dark Omens

Encroaching Shadows

Exhuming the Forgotten

Harrowed Lament

Apex of Misery

Parting Embers

Feral Nature

The Beast Within

The Path of Rage

Fangs of Corruption

Stemming the Flow

Buried Secrets

In Ruins

Entombed Legacy

Shadow Over Cerrigar

As the World Burns

Diablo 4 Act 3: The Making of Monsters

Blizzard Diablo 4 Act 3 starts to reveal all the mysteries of Diablo 4

The Spreading Darkness

Whittling Sanity

Suffering Disquiet

A Moment to Collect

Brought Low

The City of Blood and Dust

Small Blessings

Whispers from the Past

Through the Dark Glass

Descent Into Flame

Loose Threads

Oasis of Memories

Flesh from Bone

Beneath the Mask

Piercing the Veil

Exhumed Relics

Diablo 4 Act 4: A Gathering Storm

Blizzard Diablo 4 Act 4 continues on the mysteries of the game

Prying the Eye

A Master’s Touch

Lost Arts

A Meeting of the Minds

Anguish Incarnate

Eye of the Storm

Diablo 4 Act 5: Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold

Blizzard Diablo 4 reaches its climax in Act 5

The Path Divided

Secrets of the Zakarum

Entombed Hatred

Swamp Hospitality

Witch of the Wastes

Encumbered Mind

The Cage of Grief

One Step Forward

Tainted Flesh

Wrack & Ruin

Cold Blood

Judgment of the Swamp

The Serpentine Path

Dirge of the Mire

The Slow, Beating Heart

A Cold and Lifeless Shore

Picking Through the Bones

Beneath the Wine-Dark Sea

Fragments of Mortality

On the Precipice

Knee-Deep in Faith

A Chorus of Voices

Diablo 4 Act 6: Dance of the Makers

Blizzard The final fight takes place in Diablo 4 Act 6

Evil Stirs in Kehjistan

The Jewel of the East

The Scouring of Caldeum

The Walls Shake

Turning the Tide

Essence of Hatred

In Desolation’s Wake

Light Extinguished

The Blind Eye

What Lies Ahead

Diablo 4 Epilogue: From the Wound Spilled

Blizzard The story comes to an end in Diablo 4 trailer

Promises

A Heavy Burden

Legacy of the Horadrim

Diablo 4 Priority Quests

Blizzard Diablo 4 priority quests are essential side-quests required for progression

Alongside the Main quest, there are a few class-specific and other essential quests that you have to complete in order to progress through the story. A list of all of those quests has been provided below:

Healing Potion Upgrading

Item Upgrading

Extraction and Imprinting

Gem Crafting

Whispers of the Dead

The Helltide Rises

Unlocking Waypoints

Sigil Crafting

Fields of Hatred

Legacy of the Magi – Sorcerer

True Potential – Rogue

Call of the Underworld – Necromancer

Spirits of the Lost Grove – Druid

Masters of Battle – Barbarian

Hence, this completes our guide for Diablo 4 missions and act list. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

