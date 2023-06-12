Diablo 4: Act Mission List
Diablo 4 has been out for a week now and players have been busy going through the game and enjoying their time fighting against the evil monsters in the Sanctuary. However, it is a massive game and you might be wondering how many missions there are in this game including their names to get a sense of the overall scale of Diablo 4.
Diablo 4 is definitely one of the best games of 2023. It has hit the field running and has received worldwide acclaim from both critics as well as fans. It has a rich and diverse world that is filled with quests to complete, features to access, and enemies to defeat all across.
The story of Diablo 4 is gripping and there is a lot to uncover as you progress your way through Sanctuary. As such, the game is quite big and has a bucket full of missions to go through before you can uncover all the secrets that this game has to offer.
Hence, here is a list of all the major Acts and mission lists in Diablo 4 that you need to finish to finally free the Sanctuary from its evils.
Contents
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Diablo 4 Acts and Mission List
Here are all the missions from the main story that you need to complete to reach the end of Diablo 4.
Diablo 4 Prologue- Wandering
- Dusk on the Mountain
- Darkness Within
- A Hero’s Return
- A Hero’s Reward
- Prayers for Salvation
- In Search of Answers
- Rite of Passage
- Missing Pieces
Diablo 4 Act 1: A Cold and Iron Faith
- Ill Tidings
- Tarnished Luster
- The Knight and the Magpie
- Undertaking
- Below
- In Her Wake
- Storming the Gates
- The Cost of Knowledge
- Light’s Guidance
- Kor Valar
- Pilgrimage
- Light’s Judgement
- Light’s Protection
- Wayward
- Shroud of the Horadrim
- Fledgling Scholar
- Crossing Over
- Descent
- Light’s Resolve
Diablo 4 Act 2: The Knife Twists Again
- An Unforseen Visit
- Dark Omens
- Encroaching Shadows
- Exhuming the Forgotten
- Harrowed Lament
- Apex of Misery
- Parting Embers
- Feral Nature
- The Beast Within
- The Path of Rage
- Fangs of Corruption
- Stemming the Flow
- Buried Secrets
- In Ruins
- Entombed Legacy
- Shadow Over Cerrigar
- As the World Burns
Diablo 4 Act 3: The Making of Monsters
- The Spreading Darkness
- Whittling Sanity
- Suffering Disquiet
- A Moment to Collect
- Brought Low
- The City of Blood and Dust
- Small Blessings
- Whispers from the Past
- Through the Dark Glass
- Descent Into Flame
- Loose Threads
- Oasis of Memories
- Flesh from Bone
- Beneath the Mask
- Piercing the Veil
- Exhumed Relics
Diablo 4 Act 4: A Gathering Storm
- Prying the Eye
- A Master’s Touch
- Lost Arts
- A Meeting of the Minds
- Anguish Incarnate
- Eye of the Storm
Diablo 4 Act 5: Secrets Bartered, Fates Sold
- The Path Divided
- Secrets of the Zakarum
- Entombed Hatred
- Swamp Hospitality
- Witch of the Wastes
- Encumbered Mind
- The Cage of Grief
- One Step Forward
- Tainted Flesh
- Wrack & Ruin
- Cold Blood
- Judgment of the Swamp
- The Serpentine Path
- Dirge of the Mire
- The Slow, Beating Heart
- A Cold and Lifeless Shore
- Picking Through the Bones
- Beneath the Wine-Dark Sea
- Fragments of Mortality
- On the Precipice
- Knee-Deep in Faith
- A Chorus of Voices
Diablo 4 Act 6: Dance of the Makers
- Evil Stirs in Kehjistan
- The Jewel of the East
- The Scouring of Caldeum
- The Walls Shake
- Turning the Tide
- Essence of Hatred
- In Desolation’s Wake
- Light Extinguished
- The Blind Eye
- What Lies Ahead
Diablo 4 Epilogue: From the Wound Spilled
- Promises
- A Heavy Burden
- Legacy of the Horadrim
Diablo 4 Priority Quests
Alongside the Main quest, there are a few class-specific and other essential quests that you have to complete in order to progress through the story. A list of all of those quests has been provided below:
- Healing Potion Upgrading
- Item Upgrading
- Extraction and Imprinting
- Gem Crafting
- Whispers of the Dead
- The Helltide Rises
- Unlocking Waypoints
- Sigil Crafting
- Fields of Hatred
- Legacy of the Magi – Sorcerer
- True Potential – Rogue
- Call of the Underworld – Necromancer
- Spirits of the Lost Grove – Druid
- Masters of Battle – Barbarian
Hence, this completes our guide for Diablo 4 missions and act list. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.
Diablo 4: Best way to make money | Diablo 4: Fastest ways to get XP & level up | How to Transmog gear in Diablo 4: Armor, weapons & more | Does Diablo 4 feature followers or mercenaries to hire? | Diablo 4 couch co-op explained: | When is Diablo 4 Season 1? Possible start date, theme, & rewards | How to play Diablo 4 Early Access: Dates, times & how to preload | What is Diablo 4 Hardcore mode? | How to get a mount in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: How to upgrade your healing potion | How to swap weapons in Diablo 4 | Diablo 4: World Tiers explained | How to use emotes in Diablo 4