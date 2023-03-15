All Diablo 4 beta rewards & how to unlock them 

There are a number of Diablo 4 beta rewards that can be claimed before release, so here’s every item and how you can unlock them.

The Diablo 4 beta will enable players to dive into the game’s dungeons, try out different classes, and get to grips with new mechanics. However, those who have managed to get access to the Diablo 4 beta will also be able to claim some free rewards.

From an adorable pet wolf cosmetic to various titles, there are plenty of in-game items to unlock during the beta period. So, if you wish to gain access to these rewards or simply wish to know what they are, then our Diablo 4 beta rewards hub has you covered.

Article continues after ad

All Diablo 4 beta rewards

Blizzard The Diablo 4 beta features a number of free rewards.

There are a total of three Diablo 4 beta rewards that adventurers can claim. All the in-game items can be found below, so make sure you claim these during the pre-release in order to add them to your account.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Initial Casualty Title: earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character.

earned by reaching Kyovashad with one character. Early Voyager Title: earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

earned by reaching Level 20 on one character. Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic Item: earned by reaching Level 20 on one character.

It’s important to note that there are two different periods of access for the Diablo 4 beta. The early access portion will run from March 17-19, and the full open beta will run from March 24-26. This means you’ll have a few days to unlock the Beta Wolf Pack Cosmetic item and other beta rewards.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know when it comes to claiming all the Diablo 4 beta rewards. Make sure you check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and updates.

Article continues after ad

Will Diablo 4 be on Steam Deck? | Is Diablo 4 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Diablo 4 system requirements | Will Diablo 4 have microtransactions